WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics revealed that approximately 19 million children in the United States nearly one in four live with at least one parent struggling with a substance use disorder.The analysis, based on 2023 data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health and using the latest DSM-5 diagnostic criteria, marks a sharp increase from earlier estimates that relied on outdated metrics.Alcohol use disorder was the most prevalent issue, affecting 12 million parents. Other frequently reported substances included cannabis, prescription medications, and cocaine.The study also found that 7.6 million children are living with a parent experiencing a moderate to severe addiction, while 3.4 million have a parent with multiple substance use disorders. An additional 6 million children are exposed to a parent dealing with both addiction and a mental health condition.'These numbers are staggering,' said lead author Sean Esteban McCabe, director of the Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health at the University of Michigan. 'They underscore the urgent need for early intervention and targeted support for children and families.'Health experts warn that children in such environments face increased risks of developmental delays, mental health challenges, and future substance use. Pediatricians are being urged to screen for parental substance use during routine visits and connect families to support services.Despite the magnitude of the issue, over three-quarters of individuals with substance use disorders do not receive treatment. Researchers stress that reducing stigma and increasing access to care are essential to breaking intergenerational cycles of addiction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX