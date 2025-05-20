BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lakewood, Washington-based R&M Trading LLC is recalling R&M Refresher brand Instant Milk Tea powder products of various flavors as they may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.The Instant Milk Tea products are recalled because the ingredients statement declares Whey and Caseinate in Non-Dairy Creamer ingredients, but it does not specify milk.The recall involves around 408 packages of 1lb. pack per package and 1624 packages of 3/1lb. packs per package of Instant Milk Tea powder products. They were sold in 1lb. plastic pouch on Amazon website between 11/18/2024 and 05/07/2025.The impacted products were available in flavors of Brown Sugar, Honeydew, Matcha, Original, and Taro, with expiration date of 12/15/2025.The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an inspection conducted by the U.S. FDA Office of Global Policy and Strategy in China that products containing milk were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.However, no illnesses have been reported to date related to the impacted products.Consumers are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.In similar recalls, in late March, Frito-Lay, affiliated to food and beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc., called back a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Tortilla Chips, and Cromer Food Services, Inc. recalled Chicken Salad on White Sandwich, both citing undeclared milk.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX