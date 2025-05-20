The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Gervais Williams and Claire Long will provide a live presentation relating to the Company via Investor Meet Company on 11 June 2025, 11:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10 June 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/diverse-income-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

20 May 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45