The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a second interim dividend of 1.10 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2026, payable on 29 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on 20 March 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 19 March 2026.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 10 April 2026.

It is anticipated that, in combination, the four dividends for the current year will represent an increase over those paid in the previous year.

13 February 2026

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45