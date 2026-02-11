The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

11th February 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 10th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

10th February 2026 124.88 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 123.50 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

11th February 2026