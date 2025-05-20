CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.0850 against the NZ dollar, from a recent high of 1.0892.Against the yen, the aussie slipped to 92.95 from a recent 5-day high of 93.85.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6423 and 0.8968 from recent highs of 0.6455 and 0.9010, respectively.The aussie dropped to 1.7512 against the euro, from a recent high of 1.7390.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the kiwi, 91.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.77 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX