Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Plans Discovery Expansion Work At Star Project

--Company to advance discovery and test adjacent targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC PINK:STCUF)(FWB:PP0) ("Star Copper" or the "Company") a Canadian resource sector exploration and development company is pleased to provide an overview of exploration and discovery expansion plans at its flagship asset, the Star Project, located in the heart of the industry recognized 'Golden Triangle' of British Columbia.

Project Overview

The Star Project spans 6,829 hectares and is 100% owned by Star Copper. The property is fully permitted under a Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) Notice of Work, enabling near-term and future exploration. Situated in a tier-one jurisdiction, the Star Project boasts over $10 million in historical exploration work, including geophysical and geochemical surveys, trenching, soil sampling, and more than 13,000 meters of drilling from 49 diamond drill holes, confirming the presence of a calc-alkalic porphyry copper-gold system.

Darryl Jones, Star Copper's CEO, comments, "Having sat idle for years, the Star Project is one of Canada's best kept secrets. Given the massive historical data set, stellar drilling results, proven copper discovery and significant attractive analogous look-alike porphyries on the property, we are yet to identify another project throughout the entire region with as much potential as found at the Star Project. Our dedicated team is committed to defining the scope and scale of the existing discovery, in addition to making additional discoveries on the nearby look-alike showings."

Previous Discovery: Star Main

Historic drilling at the Star Main zone has confirmed a robust mineralized system open in all directions, including at depth. The Star Project exhibits classic porphyry-style alteration and mineralization over a broad area. The Star Main target has a preserved supergene oxide zone at surface, which is confirmed by several high-grade intercepts (See Table 1 below). The surface oxidized zone above the primary sulphide mineralization is dominated by malachite and azurite with local native copper, chalcocite and tenorite.

Mineralization was intersected in several holes enlarging the known high grade secondary material. Known mineralization has shown a steeply dipping pipe but the center or bornite zone has not been encountered. The Star Main target holds immense potential to grow laterally and at depth and the Company intends to test those in the proposed upcoming field program.

Table 1 - Highlighted Drill Results - Star Main Zone

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) S024 312.16 0.37 0.24 0.69 S025 269 0.42 0.198 0.61 S026 263 0.35 0.15 0.78 S027 72.00 (@504-576m) 0.27 0.1 0.57 S045 64 1.12 0.593 1.3 S049 324 0.44 0.219 0.74

The long intercepts, shown above, demonstrate the continuity and scale of copper-gold mineralization within the Star Main zone. See detailed results at the Company's website.

Figure 1 - Core Box SO45 1-2 12.62-18.20m azurite and malachite mineralization in supergene zone at surface

High-Impact Discovery Targets: Star North & Star East

In addition to the Star Main discovery, the Star North and Star East areas of mineralization exhibit all the same geological characteristics with large geochemical and geophysical signatures positioning the Company for a robust year of work ahead.

Star North

Located approximately 1 kilometer northeast of Star Main, Star North is a large, undrilled porphyry target. It features a 500 x 700-meter-wide zone of strong IP chargeability, magnetic anomalies, and multi-element soil enrichment (Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, Zn, Pb). The geological setting closely mirrors that of Star Main, with similar structural features and alteration. Star North represents a rare, near-surface opportunity to uncover a new copper-gold system immediately adjacent to a known deposit.

Star East

Positioned roughly 1 kilometer east-southeast of Star Main, Star East covers a 500 x 500-meter-wide anomaly defined by IP chargeability and multi-element soil geochemistry. Surface trenching has confirmed mineralization, yet the area remains entirely untested by drilling and is open in all directions. With geophysical and geochemical signatures consistent with Star Main, Star East is viewed as a top-tier drill-ready target with significant expansion potential.

Strategic Outlook

Star North and Star East are considered two of the most compelling greenfield discovery targets on the property. Their proximity to Star Main, coupled with strong technical signatures and a lack of historical drilling, presents a unique opportunity for significant new discoveries within one of Canada's most productive mining regions.

Star Copper's exploration strategy is focused on:

Expanding and deepening the existing Star Main zone.

Testing high-potential targets across the Star North and Star East areas of interest.

This multipronged approach is designed to unlock the broader district-scale potential of the Star Project and positions Star Copper as a leading copper-gold explorer in the Golden Triangle region.

The Company anticipates mobilizing drilling equipment and crews to the Star Project in the coming days and looks forward to providing regular progress updates over the coming weeks ahead.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF)(FWB:PP0)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper is positioned to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Please also refer to the Company's current technical report on the Star Project, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

Invictus Investor Relations

Email: walter@invictuir.com

Tel: +1(604) 306-8477

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to the prospective nature of the Company's assets and the Company's proposed summer exploration activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements included as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-plans-discovery-expansion-work-at-star-project-1029695