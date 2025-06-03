Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Summer Exploration Program Underway

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQB:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities underway at its flagship asset, the Star Project, located in the heart of the prolific industry recognized "Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia. The Company has made significant progress on surface sampling in two new areas, has completed construction and fully-supplied the work camp, and has upgraded and prepared an airstrip for efficient resupply purposes.

Hardline Exploration Corp. is providing geological exploration and project management services at the Company's 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre), 100% owned and fully permitted Star Project location. General details of recent activities have been received from the Exploration Manager and are outlined as follows:

Geology and Field Sampling

Field crews have completed sampling of the Star North and Star East targets, ahead of schedule.

A total of 114 rocks and 30 soil samples were collected at Star North (see Fig. 1) and 59 rock samples at Star East.

Crews are currently finishing XRF analysis and preparing samples for shipment to the lab early next week.

The geologists followed up on elevated soil anomalies, recorded Cu mineralization, and IP chargeability highs, identifying several well mineralized intrusive and porphyritic samples.

Initial interpreted data and preliminary findings are anticipated in early July 2025.

Figure 1: Star North grab sample. May 30, 2025 - Star Copper Corp.

Work Camp Operations

The camp is fully operational with kitchen, dry room, laundry, core shack, cutting facilities and storage in place.

Crews have worked constantly for over two weeks to rebuild the original camp and to gather and remove multiple loads of garbage and debris from the claim.

Fuel resupply as well as groceries and camp equipment have been scheduled as part of the regular replenishment air lift operations plan.

Previous drilling has confirmed the presence of an extensive calc-alkalic porphyry copper-gold system on the Company's lands. This previous discovery has motivated the Company's fully-funded $2.5 million campaign, scheduled to run until August 15, 2025. The campaign will situate new drill pads to undertake a 3,500-metre diamond drill core sampling program based on six drill holes with an additional 650 metres of contingency drilling allocated. The exploration plan benefits from over $10 million in historical exploration efforts, including geophysical and geochemical surveys, trenching, soil sampling, and more than 13,000 meters of drilling from 49 diamond drill holes.

The extensive historical database now incorporates newly reinterpreted magnetic data to guide the current, high-impact drill campaign. The Company has also commenced testing of the contiguous Star North and Star East claims, which exhibit similar characteristics to the Star Main deposit, through targeted sampling and trenching to confirm the geotechnical work.

Darryl Jones, Star Copper's CEO, comments, "The initial outlook is optimistic and is progressing exactly as planned. The crew is onsite, the camp is up and running, the weather is favourable and initial findings based on all the highly detailed information at our disposal is driving the promise of significant potential. We look forward to providing regular updates as we move ahead with our exploration program across the project aimed at unearthing and expanding the true value of this exciting, underexplored property."

Please refer to the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report and May 27thnews release regarding the Star Project for more information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-summer-exploration-program-underway-1034841