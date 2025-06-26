OTC Markets Group Welcomes Star Copper Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU; FWB: SOP; OTCQX: STCUF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Star Copper Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Star Copper Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "STCUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Our upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a reflection of our strategic planning as we continue to advance our copper-gold asset position in North America," states Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper. "It also reflects the Company's underlying fiscal health and commitment to compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. We anticipate that this upgrade will increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community and provide greater access to shareholders seeking to participate in our growth."

About Star Copper Corp.

Star Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing Canadian mining projects. Our flagship Star Project is an Alkalic Copper-Gold Porphyry located within the well-known Golden Triangle and Golden Horseshoe regions of British Colombia, an exceptionally prolific area for porphyry copper-gold projects. Significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold

intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com