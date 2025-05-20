AutoStore the global technology company driving innovation in order fulfillment, today announced it has surpassed 1,100 installations across the EMEA region and introduced a new regional operating model to support continued growth and strengthen the customer and partner experience.

"Every AutoStore system is more than a warehouse upgrade, it's a high-throughput advantage. Passing this milestone in EMEA shows that fulfillment is not just a back-end operation anymore. It's a front-line advantage. Our customers are using AutoStore to stay ahead, no matter how fast demand moves," said Keith White, Chief Commercial Officer at AutoStore.

Fulfillment at EMEA Scale

AutoStore continues to gain strong momentum across EMEA, where the demand for high-performance automation remains consistently strong. The region now boasts 931 active systems across 35 countries, serving industries such as retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing with an additional 172 systems pending installation.

In recent years alone, EMEA has added 322 new systems, a reflection of ongoing investment in scalable, future-ready automation built for high-throughput environments. Today, EMEA operations are powered by:

34,301 robots

33.7 million bins

8,659 ports

With average bin retrieval times of just 27 seconds and urgent order fulfillment in less than 4 minutes, AutoStore helps businesses across EMEA streamline operations, reduce warehouse footprint, and improve workplace conditions all while delivering reliable, high-speed performance.

New Leadership for a New Chapter

To lead this next phase in the region, Frode S. Robberstad has been appointed President of EMEA. Robberstad has been with AutoStore since the very beginning and was the first person to operate an AutoStore system in a live environment back in 2002. Since 2017, he has played a key role in building AutoStore's partner network and commercial footprint across the region.

This year also marks 20 years since the world's first AutoStore system went live powered by Element Logic. That early collaboration laid the groundwork for a new era of warehouse automation, built on modularity, efficiency, and long-term value.

"From the very beginning, we saw the groundbreaking potential of AutoStore's technology. Two decades later, it remains one of the most innovative and reliable automation solutions on the market and continues to set the standard for performance and adaptability," said Eir Bjørkly, Chief Executive Officer EMEA at Element Logic.

"AutoStore has always been about solving meaningful challenges through smart, scalable automation and we're just getting started. This new chapter is about speed, proximity, and accountability. By aligning teams under a shared mission and putting decision-making closer to the market, we're strengthening our ability to grow with our partners and support customers in an even more impactful way," said Robberstad.

Looking Ahead: A Regionally Empowered Operating Model

Effective May 1, 2025, the EMEA commercial organization now unites Partner Sales, Solution Consulting, Business Development, Consulting Sales, Customer Success, Regional Marketing Execution, and Technical Account Management under one regional leadership team. This structure gives AutoStore the agility to respond quickly, collaborate deeply, and deliver a seamless experience across the full customer journey.

By bringing together the collective expertise of AutoStore and our partners-drawn from working with over 1,200 customers across 1,650 sites worldwide-we're better equipped to solve complex challenges, accelerate automation efforts, and drive measurable ROI. This milestone reflects the shared success of our entire partner ecosystem past and present who continue to help customers scale smarter, faster, and with lasting impact.

The AutoStore system is built to last a key aspect of our sustainability approach. Many of the earliest systems deployed in EMEA are still running at peak performance today, proving that high-throughput automation can deliver value not just instantly, but over decades.

At the core of this transformation is the AutoStore community a global network of customers, integration partners, employees, and technology collaborators. By empowering teams locally and listening closely to our ecosystem, AutoStore is creating the foundation for a new phase of regional growth, built on stronger relationships, faster execution, and shared success.

AutoStore moving things forward.

For more information on AutoStore's latest technology, visit www.autostoresystem.com.

About AutoStore

AutoStore holds a simple yet powerful vision: to store and move things for everyone, everywhere. Founded in Norway, we've grown into a global technology company. AutoStore uses advanced software to automate and orchestrate order fulfillment. Our goal is to ensure orders arrive faster than ever, with minimal environmental impact. That's how we help brands exceed customer expectations.

We have more than 1650 systems in nearly 60 countries, and we grow continuously as a community of employees, partners, customers, suppliers, and connected technologies. Automation should make life easier, and by listening carefully to our community, we innovate to meet the industry's most complex needs. With AutoStore, brands gain speed, efficiency, and improved workplaces. And much more floor space.

AutoStore moving things forward.

