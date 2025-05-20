Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 360° Underwriting ("360"), a managing general underwriter specializing in commercial construction. 360 is based in Dublin and Galway, Ireland and will become a part of the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division of Ryan Specialty.

Since its founding in 2017, 360 has developed a reputation as leading experts in the expanding Irish construction market. They have developed bespoke modeling practices which both ensure consistency and manage aggregations across the portfolio. As a result of this approach, 360 has been able to attract strong capital support in the classes of latent defect insurance and owner-controlled insurance program, both of which are critical products for the construction industry.

Mark Birrell, Executive Chairman, Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers International, remarked, "Paul and Tommy are well known in the market for their technical underwriting expertise when it comes to construction. Not only are they a perfect fit from a cultural perspective, but they are an excellent complement to our existing latent defect business and a natural entry point for Ryan Specialty to Ireland. We're excited to welcome them to Ryan Specialty."

Paul Sherry and Tommy Byrne, Managing Directors of 360, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Ryan Specialty. They are a very well-respected brand in the construction space. The Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers platform, with its deep resources and cutting-edge support, is the perfect environment for us to expand our offering. Additionally, we are drawn to the strong culture of integrity and empowerment at Ryan Specialty making the firm an excellent fit for our future allowing us to continue to provide the service levels that our broker trading partners have become accustomed to since 2019."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The firm provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty's mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. To learn more, please visit ryanspecialty.com

About Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers

Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers is an industry leader in delegated authority underwriting services. Our family of managing general underwriters (MGUs) and national programs have the expertise and authority to design, underwrite, bind, and administer a diverse portfolio of risks. Our value proposition originates with our 950+ industry professionals who are empowered by centralized technical support and policy lifecycle administration, coupled with a broad distribution network of retail and wholesale brokers. We have been diligently servicing our valued clients and trading partners in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific since our establishment in 2010.

