Logitech G's Streamlabs (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), a leading innovator of gaming software, technologies, and gear, today announced significant enhancements to the capabilities of the Streamlabs Intelligent Streaming Agent, which is set for a full launch later this year.

Streamlabs today announced significant enhancements to the capabilities of the Streamlabs Intelligent Streaming Agent. Introduced at CES 2025, the AI-powered agent incorporates NVIDIA's advanced digital human technologies and Inworld's AI framework, which processes inputs and commands in real time, bringing production-level assistance, interactivity, and enhanced tools to creators.

"Together with NVIDIA and Inworld AI, we're advancing interactive technology to help streamers engage with their audiences in new and creative ways," said Ashray Urs, Head of Streamlabs. "The tools we're unveiling today represent an entirely new era of digital storytelling, and the new demo at Computex is a crucial step closer to bringing these solutions to market at scale."

The Streamlabs Intelligent Streaming Agent is a dynamic 3D assistant, producer, and technical guide. At Computex, Streamlabs is unveiling new features built with NVIDIA technologies that enhance creator workflows and deliver more immersive and personalized experiences for creators and viewers:

Customizable Stream Automations: Creators can now customize their streams with unique triggers and actions driven by in-game events. Supported triggers include elimination, elimination count, victory, low health, and low shield. Pair these with dynamic actions like saving replays, switching scenes, showing or hiding a source (such as a sound effect or GIF), or having your avatar deliver perfectly-timed comments. The AI agent monitors gameplay in real time, intelligently responding to events to ensure every moment feels seamless and engaging.

Enhanced Chat Tools: Keeping audience engagement smooth and energetic is now effortless. With features like chat summarization ("What did I miss?") and live polls ("Where should I drop?") both powered by Inworld AI, the agent ensures creators always stay in tune with their viewers.

Deep Avatar Customization: Leveraging NVIDIA's advanced digital human technologies, creators can fully personalize their avatars across a range of aesthetics. Inworld's powerful AI tools allow creators to tune their agents' personalities and style of response. From hyper-detailed 3D animations powered by NVIDIA ACE to unique voices and customizable speech styles (e.g., humorous or formal personas), no two creations look or sound the same.

Avatar Knowledge and Assistance: The Streaming Agent draws from an extensive knowledge base to act as a highly informed assistant. Whether helping new streamers get started or troubleshooting live issues, the agent ensures creators and viewers alike feel supported every step of the way.

"Livestreaming is one of the most complex PC workflows, having to multi-task as an entertainer, producer, and gamer," said Gerardo Delgado, Director of Product for AI and Content Creation at NVIDIA. "Streamlabs is tapping into NVIDIA ACE to push the boundaries of what's possible in streaming."

For more information about Streamlabs Intelligent Streaming Agent, stay connected by visiting the Streamlabs website or following on X and Discord.

