LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick Plc (CWK.L), a British food producer, reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025, and also announced dividend growth. The company said the start to the current financial year has been in line with the Board's expectations.Looking ahead, Adam Couch, Cranswick's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have made a positive start to the new financial year with the UK consumer continuing to recognise the quality, value and versatility of our pork and poultry product ranges. Looking further ahead, I am confident that the strengths of the business which include its long-standing customer base, breadth and quality of products, robust financial position and industry leading asset infrastructure will support the successful development of Cranswick in the current financial year and over the longer-term.'In the year, profit before tax grew 14.6 percent to 181.6 million pounds from last year's 158.4 million pounds. Earnings per share went up 19.1 percent to 250.5 pence from 210.4 pence a year ago.Adjusted profit before tax was 197.9 million pounds, compared to 176.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 273.4 pence, compared to 242.8 pence in the previous year.Adjusted Group operating profit grew 11.8 percent year-over-year to 206.9 million pounds. Adjusted Group operating margin improved to 7.6 percent from 7.1 percent a year ago.Revenue increased 4.8 percent to 2.72 billion pounds from 2.60 billion pounds a year ago.Revenue on a like-for-like basis increased 4.4 percent. On a comparable 52 week basis, revenue grew 6.8 percent and the growth was 6.4 percent on like-for-like basis.Further, the company said its Board is proposing a final dividend of 76.0 pence per share, 12.9 percent higher than the 67.3 pence paid last year. This equates to a total dividend for the year of 101.0 pence per share, an increase of 12.2 percent on last year.The final dividend, if approved by Shareholders, will be paid on August 29 to Shareholders on the register at the close of business on July 18.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX