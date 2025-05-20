LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc. (CLDN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2025 dropped to 66.8 million pounds from 201.4 million pounds in the previous year.Annual profit was 66.1 million pounds or 121.3 pence per share down from 203.8 million pounds or 369.0 pence per share in the prior year.Total net investment income for the year dropped to 96.6 million pounds from 233.8 million pounds last year.The board has recommended a final dividend of 53.91 pence per share for the year ended 31 March 2025 which, if approved by shareholders, will be payable on 7 August 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 27 June 2025. This represents a full-year dividend of 73.6 pence per share, an increase of 4.5% when compared to the previous year, and 58 consecutive years of increased annual dividends.The board has recommended a 10:1 share split which, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting, is planned for implementation on 17 July 2025. This will reduce the nominal value of ordinary shares from 5 pence to 0.5 pence and is expected to improve accessibility for a wider range of shareholders.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX