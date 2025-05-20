LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), on Tuesday, announced that it has secured two new contracts valued at about €200 million from major land vehicle manufacturers for the supply of high technology components for internal combustion engine or ICE and hybrid engines for light vehicles, and exhaust gas recirculation systems or EGR for heavy-duty trucks.The first contract is to supply fluid conveyance assemblies for various light vehicle ICE and hybrid powertrain systems to a global provider of innovative hybrid and combustion solutions. These components will be utilized across diesel, gasoline, and hybrid platforms. Senior worked closely with the customer to design and test more than 20 specialized parts, ensuring optimal performance.Production is scheduled to commence in 2025 and will continue through 2029, with manufacturing taking place at Senior Flexonics Olomouc in the Czech Republic and the Senior Flexonics joint venture in Wuhan, China.The second contract is with a global manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks to supply fluid conveyance assemblies for EGR coolers designed for a new engine type deployed across multiple vehicle platforms. Manufacturing for this contract will take place at Senior Flexonics facilities in Olomouc, Czech Republic; Cape Town, South Africa; and Saltillo, Mexico.The contract pertains to a new Euro 7-compliant engine, meeting stringent emissions limits and durability requirements. Production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the programme expected to run for a minimum of eight years.The company stated that these two contracts further strengthen the positive momentum in new order intake for Senior's Flexonics and Aerospace divisions. In the Group's Q1 2025 trading update, Senior reported a robust book-to-bill ratio of 1.34 for the period, highlighting strong demand and reinforcing the Group's confidence in sustained growth through 2025 and beyond.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX