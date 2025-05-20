Infobip is among the first in central Europe to use NVIDIA's powerful data center Blackwell GPU

Global communications platformInfobiphas deployed NVIDIA DGX B200 systems in its data center infrastructure, marking a significant step forward in its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence capabilities. Infobip will utilize the supercomputer for the IPCEI-CIS project, an EU initiative focused on developing a next-generation global communications platform to enhance Europe's competitiveness. The project aims to safeguard Europe's digital sovereignty by ensuring better alignment with EU regulations on data protection and transparency.

The combination of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform features with AI provides powerful tools to enhance customer experience. According to Gartner®, "By 2028, generative AI will drive conversational CX in 80% of enterprises, up from 20% in 2024"[1]

NVIDIA DGX B200 systems are equipped with eight NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and an impressive 1.4TB of GPU memory, along with two fifth-generation Intel Xeon CPUs per module. This supercomputer serves as an AI accelerator, specializing in both the training and inference of AI models.

Damir Prusac, vice president of Research Alliances at Infobip, said: "At Infobip, we're excited to begin utilizing NVIDIA DGX B200, harnessing its capabilities for the IPCEI-CIS project. This system allows us to advance our AI model development and deployment, enabling us to deliver faster and more efficient AI-driven solutions, and strengthening our position as a leader in innovation and technology."

"Global communications platforms face increasing demands for secure, efficient and scalable AI solutions," says Carlo Ruiz, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA Blackwell-powered DGX platform delivers the performance and flexibility needed to tackle the most complex AI workloads, empowering innovators like Infobip to accelerate development and deployment of transformative solutions for the next generation of digital communications."

[1] Gartner 'Seize AI Trends to Enhance CPaaS and CCaaS Platforms in 2025' (By Manoj Bhatia 3 January 2025 ID G00823112) GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520949910/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

marcelo.nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com