SalMar ASA: SalMar - Low volume in Q1 25, but good growth in the sea paves the way for increased volume for the rest of the year

The first quarter was characterized by a low harvest volume where majority of the volume was harvested late in the quarter. The focus in the quarter has been to build biomass so that increased volume is facilitated later in 2025.

Operational EBIT for Norway was NOK 852 million in the first quarter of 2025. The harvest volume was 40,400 tonnes and operational EBIT per kg was NOK 21.1. Operational EBIT for the Group was NOK 798 million in the first quarter of 2025. The harvest volume was 42,700 tonnes and operational EBIT per kg was NOK 18.7.

The result from the farming segments in Norway is characterized by harvesting late in the period and that fish have been harvested as a result of fish welfare considerations, which resulted in a low average weight. Furthermore, the share of downgraded fish has been high. In sum, this has had a negative impact on price achievement in the quarter.

Results from Sales and Industry driven by positive contribution from contracts

As expected, Icelandic Salmon harvested a low volume, and the cost is still high.

Scottish Sea Farms reported another good quarter with increased harvest volume, high harvest weight and good biological status in the sea in all regions.

"In short, we are pleased with the development in growth and survival in the sea, but financially it is unfortunately weak as a result of harvesting late in the period and the quality of harvested fish in the quarter," says Frode Arntsen, CEO of SalMar ASA.

Strengthening Our Presence in Norway

SalMar has great faith in and willingness to invest in profitable and sustainable salmon production in Norway and has recently further strengthened SalMar's position. In February 2025, the purchase of a controlling stake in AS Knutshaugfisk was completed. AS Knutshaugfisk currently has 3,466 tons MTB in licenses and four farming locations in production area 6 in Central-Norway.

In April, the board of directors of Wilsgård AS and SalMar announced that they had approved a merger plan for Wilsgård AS and SalMar Farming AS. Since SalMar's acquisition of NTS and the merger with NRS in 2022, SalMar has had a 37.5 per cent stake in Wilsgård. Wilsgård currently has a strong presence on Senja and has 5,844 tons MAB in licenses in production areas 10 and 11 in Northern Norway. The merger between Wilsgård and SalMar Farming brings together two strong players in fisheries and aquaculture, and contributes to regional development. The merger is expected to be completed during the summer of 2025, subject to, among other things, necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

" Wilsgård is a well-run company that, like SalMar, operates aquaculture in one of the best areas in the world for salmon production. This merger will not only strengthen our position in the region, but also contribute to increased operational efficiency, cost reductions and financial robustness. We have great ambitions for the future and look forward to further developing the combination of our companies," says Frode Arntsen, CEO of SalMar ASA.

Outlook

The start of 2025 has shown good biological performance in the sea, entering the second quarter with record-high biomass for the season and maintaining volume guidance for the year.

For 2025, SalMar expects 256,000 tons in Norway, 7,000 tons from SalMar Ocean, 15,000 tons in Iceland and 32,000 tons in Scottish Sea Farms (100% basis). Considering the relative share from Scottish Sea Farms, a total of 294,000 tons is expected for the group, 17 per cent growth in harvest volume compared to 2024.

Although the market is characterized by global uncertainty and increased volume, SalMar continues to experience strong demand for our products and expects lower global supply growth in the second half of 2025 compared to what we have experienced so far in the first half of 2025.

