SunCar Technology Group Inc.: SunCar Technology Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based, software-focused B2B auto eInsurance and auto services in China, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue for first quarter 2025 increased 20% to $102.6 million, compared to $85.6 million in first quarter 2024.

BYD: Expanding our multi-year BYD partnership, including expanded cooperation with 50 dealerships in East China to create a differentiated insurance solution

Expanding our multi-year BYD partnership, including expanded cooperation with 50 dealerships in East China to create a differentiated insurance solution Leapmotor: Completed differentiated SAAS insurance solution for Leapmotor dealers

Completed differentiated SAAS insurance solution for Leapmotor dealers Tesla: Extended service platform to include insurance policy benefit features

Extended service platform to include insurance policy benefit features Xiaomi and Zeekr: Launched cloud-based customer service systems

Launched cloud-based customer service systems CCB: Landed a landmark designated driver contract with China's 2 nd largest bank

Landed a landmark designated driver contract with China's 2 largest bank PICC: Signed major Designated Driver contracts across 13 provincial branches

Signed major Designated Driver contracts across 13 provincial branches The Company has initiated full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $521 million to $539 million, reflecting forecasted revenue growth of 18% to 22%.

Management Commentary

"We carried strong momentum into the first quarter, building on a record 2024 and benefitting from growing relationships with our EV partners in the insurance segment and multiple Fortune 100 customer wins in auto services" said Zaichang Ye, Chairman and CEO of SunCar.

Mr. Ye continued, "We delivered revenue growth of 20% from the first quarter of 2024. SunCar's insurance platform is accelerating its traction within our auto partners as we expand our SAAS product suite to add more features. Our continued investment in AI and product innovation positions us well for sustained growth for the remainder of 2025.

Additionally, we are delighted to announce our growing partnership with BYD where we continue to strengthen a multi-year collaboration by providing their dealers with market-leading insurance solutions."

BYD Partnership

SunCar has partnered with 50 major BYD dealerships in the East China region to provide comprehensive insurance agency services for BYD's premium EV brands: Yangwang, Tengshi, and Fangchengbao.

By integrating our dealership platforms, SunCar and BYD provide higher-quality service and one-stop insurance solutions for new vehicle sales.

eInsurance Review

Partnered with Leapmotor's dealerships to build a SAAS solution that enables dealers to sell auto insurance independently, a new revenue model for dealers

Integrated Tesla's service packages into the Xuanbei platform, linking policy benefits directly to auto insurance purchases, creating a seamless, closed-loop customer journey.

Launched cloud-based customer service systems for Xiaomi and Zeekr, significantly improving pre-sales conversion and satisfaction while demonstrating the scalability of SunCar's service model.

Secured a dealership-model partnership with Zhongyou Putai, expanding SunCar's insurance footprint by adding 20 new stores in the first quarter.

Established a strategic collaboration with China Continent Insurance, integrating SunCar's capabilities into their broader industrial ecosystem to drive innovation in customer engagement, risk analytics, and digital enablement.

Auto Services Review

Closed a landmark agreement with China Construction Bank (CCB) in April 2025. This inaugural project is projected to generate RMB 60 million over the next 18 months and marks the entry of SunCar's Designated Driver service into a top-tier financial institution.

Awarded "Designated Driver service" projects with PICC across 13 provincial branches, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Fujian, marking a significant nationwide expansion under total corporate agreements.

Deepened strategic alignment with Ping An across multiple service categories: Providing Ping An Sichuan designated-driver services through a new contract Formed a national partnership with Ping An HQ to deliver airport lounge services across China, supporting high-end policyholders. Secured car care and beauty service contracts with Ping An branches in Beijing, Zhejiang, Xinjiang, and other regions.

Won a key service project with CPIC Zhejiang, reinforcing SunCar's reputation for standardized and scalable B2B solutions.

Advanced integrated "auto insurance + vehicle services" offerings through deeper collaboration with China Continent Insurance in Zhejiang, Beijing, and Gansu, leveraging new retail channels.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue increased by 20% to $102.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $85.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Auto eInsurance revenue increased by 37% to $45.9 million, compared to $33.5 million in the prior-year period, driven by a higher volume of insurance policies sold.

Technology Services revenue increased by 41% to $10.7 million, up from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Auto Services revenue rose 3% to $46.0 million, compared to $44.6 million for the same period last year.

Operating costs and expenses increased to $105.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, from $90.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Integrated service costs rose to $48.4 million, from $44.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Promotional service expenses increased to $44.7 million, from $35.4 million in Q1 2024, reflecting continued investments to drive market expansion.

Selling expenses rose to $6.1 million, compared to $5.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased marketing and distribution efforts.

General and administrative expenses increased to $5.4 million, from $4.6 million in Q1 2024.

Research and development expenses grew to $0.9 million, up from $0.6 million, reflecting continued investment in product development and technology enhancement.

Operating loss narrowed to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $4.5 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric that excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items, is helpful in evaluating our operational performance alongside GAAP metrics. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was negative $1.3 million, compared to negative $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

* Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, is useful in evaluating our operational performance distinct and apart from certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results and non-operational expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, net, investment income, other non-recurring income, net, income tax benefit, share-based compensation and non-recurring expenses related to capital raises.

Net loss Margin is defined as net loss divided by total revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025.





For the three months ended March

31,





2024



2025



(In thousands) Net loss

$ (4,987)

$ (3,647) Depreciation



1,105



1,272 Financial expenses, net



1,170



1,029 Investment income



(192)



(122) Other non-recurring income, net



(337)



(134) Income tax benefit



(199)



(84) Share-based compensation (1)



374



370 Transaction fees (2)



-



15 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (3,066)

$ (1,301) Net loss Margin



(5.8) %



(3.6) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



(3.6) %



(1.3) %

(1) Non-cash expense related to compensation costs for equity classified awards by the subsidiary.



(2) Includes non-recurring transaction related fees and expenses associated with the Company's capital raises.

2025 Outlook

The Company has initiated full year 2025 revenue guidance of $521 million to $539 million, reflecting forecasted revenue growth of 18% to 22%. This growth reflects continued demand across the business as many partnerships are in early stages of development.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC [1] CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)







As of December 31,



As of March 31,





2024



2025













ASSETS











Current assets











Cash

$ 26,865

$ 39,222 Restricted cash



2,647



2,597 Short-term investments



20,985



21,231 Accounts receivable, net



75,605



83,689 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



70,171



80,427 Total current assets



196,273



227,166













Non-current assets











Long-term investment



274



276 Property, software and equipment, net



27,664



26,548 Deferred tax assets, net



10,453



10,657 Other non-current assets



11,458



11,525 Right-of-use assets



606



509 Total non-current assets



50,455



49,515













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 246,728

$ 276,681













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Short-term loan

$ 83,597

$ 84,363 Accounts payable



56,812



66,933 Deferred revenue



2,421



3,534 Tax payable



1,361



1,337 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,792



5,320 Amount due to related parties, current



6,238



6,292 Operating lease liability, current



544



427 Total current liabilities



156,765



168,206













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liability-non-current



21



17 Amount due to a related party, non-current



22,761



17,897 Warrant liabilities



947



947 Total non-current liabilities



23,729



18,861













Total liabilities

$ 180,494

$ 187,067













Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

























Shareholders' equity











Class A Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share; 400,000,000

Class A Ordinary shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and March 31,

2025, respectively; 51,845,493 and 51,645,493 Class A Ordinary shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively; 58,988,351 and

55,983,284 Class A Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2025, respectively)

$ 5

$ 6 Class B Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share; 100,000,000

Class B December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively; 46,659,565 and

46,659,565 Class B Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)



5



5 Additional paid in capital



208,701



236,560 Accumulated deficit



(195,387)



(198,789) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,432)



(2,966) Total SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC's shareholders' equity



11,892



34,816 Non-controlling interests



54,342



54,798 Total shareholders' equity



66,234



89,614













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHARESHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 246,728

$ 276,681

[1] The financial statements shall be read in connection with the financial statement footnotes that are contained in the

Company's interim report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Form 6-K to be furnished voluntarily by the Company

on or around the date of this release, which form an integral part of the financial statements.

SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the three months ended March 31,





2024



2025













Revenues











Auto eInsurance service

$ 33,473

$ 45,927 Technology service



7,538



10,665 Auto service



44,576



46,003 Total revenues



85,587



102,595













Operating cost and expenses











Integrated service cost



(44,488)



(48,422) Promotional service expenses



(35,422)



(44,725) Selling expenses



(4,983)



(6,063) General and administrative expenses



(4,633)



(5,420) Research and development expenses



(606)



(923) Total operating costs and expenses



(90,132)



(105,553)













Operating loss



(4,545)



(2,958)













Other expenses











Financial expenses, net



(1,170)



(1,029) Investment income



192



122 Other income, net



337



134 Total other expenses, net



(641)



(773)













Loss before income tax expense



(5,186)



(3,731) Income tax benefit



199



84 Net loss



(4,987)



(3,647)













Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,720)



(245) Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders



(3,267)



(3,402)













Net loss per ordinary share











Basic and diluted

$ (0.04)

$ (0.03)













Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss

per share











Basic and diluted



89,505,058



102,432,043













Other comprehensive loss











Foreign currency translation difference



(845)



(1,203) Total other comprehensive loss



(845)



(1,203)













Total comprehensive loss



(5,832)



(4,850) Less: total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest



(2,625)



86 Total comprehensive loss attributable to the SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY

GROUP INC's shareholders

$ (3,207)

$ (4,936)

SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





Class A Ordinary Shares

Class B Ordinary Shares

Treasury shares Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total Suncar

Technology Group

Inc's shareholders' equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

shareholders'

equity



Share

Amount

Share

Amount Share

Amount Balance as of December 31, 2023

40,076,493 $ 4

49,628,565 $ 5

(200,000) $ - 144,160 $ (126,724) $ (1,367) $ 16,078 $ 51,912 $ 67,990 Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

- -

(3,267)

-

(3,267)

(1,720)

(4,987) Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

- -

-

-

-

374

374 Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

- -

-

60

60

(905)

(845) Balance as of March 31, 2024

40,076,493 $ 4

49,628,565 $ 5

(200,000) $ - 144,160 $ (129,991) $ (1,307) $ 12,871 $ 49,661 $ 62,532















































Balance as of December 31, 2024

51,845,493

5

46,659,565

5

(200,000)

- 208,701

(195,387)

(1,432)

11,892

54,342

66,234 Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

- -

(3,402)

-

(3,402)

(245)

(3,647) Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

- -

-

-

-

370

370 Issuance of ordinary shares, net of

offering costs

7,142,858

1

-

-

-

- 41,630

-

-

41,631

-

41,631 Shares repurchase

-

-

-

-

(2,805,067)

- (13,771)









(13,771)





(13,771) Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

- -

-

(1,534)

(1,534)

331

(1,203) Balance as of March 31, 2025

58,988,351 $ 6

46,659,565 $ 5

(3,005,067) $ - 236,560 $ (198,789) $ (2,966) $ 34,816 $ 54,798 $ 89,614

SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the three months ended March 31,





2024



2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (4,987)

$ (3,647) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



1,291



1,130 Depreciation



1,105



1,272 Amortization of right-of-use assets



200



231 Share-based compensation of subsidiary



374



370 Loss on disposal of property, software and equipment



-



3 Deferred income tax benefit



(312)



(142) Financing expense related to issuance of GEM Warrants



151



149 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



115



(8,754) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(27,437)



(9,980) Accounts payable



21,823



9,766 Deferred revenue



4,906



1,097 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,385)



(504) Tax payable



-



(33) Operating lease liabilities



(217)



(157) Amount due to related parties



73



(66) Total net cash used in operating activities



(4,300)



(9,265)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Purchase of property, software and equipment



(168)



(17) Proceeds from disposal of property, software and equipment



-



1 Purchase of short-term investment



(21,059)



(122) Proceeds from the redemption of short-term investment



21,362



- Purchase of other non-current assets



(4,211)



- Total net cash used in investing activities



(4,076)



(138)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from short-term loan



26,417



29,535 Repayments of short-term loan



(27,127)



(29,260) Repayments of payables to a related party



-



(4,998) Shares repurchase



-



(13,771) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance cost



-



41,631 Total net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(710)



23,137













Effect of exchange rate changes



(464)



(1,427)













Net change in cash and restricted cash



(9,550)



12,307













Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period

$ 33,595

$ 29,512 Cash and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 24,045

$ 41,819













Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the unaudited

condensed consolidated balance sheets:











Cash

$ 21,396

$ 39,222 Restricted cash

$ 2,649

$ 2,597 Total cash and restricted cash

$ 24,045

$ 41,819













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Income tax paid

$ 112

$ 91 Interest expense paid

$ 953

$ 869













Supplemental disclosures of non-cash flow information:











Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 63

$ 33 Prepaid financing expense related to issuance of GEM Warrants

$ 1,291

$ 685

