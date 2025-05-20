Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025
- International businesses continued to demonstrate robust growth across all segments in the first quarter of 2025
- Overall reservations on the Company's international OTA platform increased by over 60% year-over-year.
- Inbound travel bookings surged by around 100% year-over-year.
- Outbound hotel and air ticket bookings have grown to more than 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.
"The travel industry maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025, supported by resilient consumer demand and favorable travel policies," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With our diversified market presence, we are well positioned to navigate global economic uncertainties and capture growth opportunities."
"We are pleased to see a strong start to 2025," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "As travel becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of travelers through innovative, localized, and customer-centric solutions. This positions us well to sustain growth momentum and deliver lasting value to our customers, partners, and shareholders."
First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates
For the first quarter of 2025, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB13.8 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 billion (US$764 million), representing a 23% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.4 billion (US$747 million), representing an 8% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB947 million (US$131 million), representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB573 million (US$79 million), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 21% to RMB2.7 billion (US$373 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 2% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the fluctuations in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 20% for the first quarter of 2025.
Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13% to RMB3.5 billion (US$486 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 4% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 25% for the first quarter of 2025.
Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 30% to RMB3.0 billion (US$413 million) from the same period in 2024 and decreased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% for the first quarter of 2025.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 11% to RMB1.0 billion (US$143 million) from the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 was flat compared to the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 8% for the first quarter of 2025.
Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB638 million (US$88 million), compared to RMB664 million for the same period in 2024 and RMB526 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.
Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.3 billion (US$596 million), compared to RMB4.3 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB2.2 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.2 billion (US$586 million), compared to RMB4.0 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB3.0 billion for the previous quarter.
Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.3 billion (US$591 million), compared to RMB4.3 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB2.2 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.2 billion (US$579 million), compared to RMB4.1 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB3.0 billion for the previous quarter.
Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.09 (US$0.84) for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.96 (US$0.82) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.
As of March 31, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB92.9 billion (US$12.8 billion).
Recent Development
As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and ADS holders and in line with its regular capital return policy, as of May 16, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, the Company had repurchased 1.6 million ADSs in aggregate with a total gross consideration of US$84 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase plan.
Trip.com Group Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
USD (million)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
51,093
56,360
7,767
Short-term investments
28,475
21,739
2,996
Accounts receivable, net
12,459
13,357
1,841
Prepayments and other current assets
20,093
20,832
2,871
Total current assets
112,120
112,288
15,475
Property, equipment and software
5,053
5,090
701
Intangible assets and land use rights
12,840
12,809
1,765
Right-of-use asset
755
722
99
Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and
47,194
51,825
7,142
Goodwill
60,911
61,146
8,426
Other long-term assets
454
470
65
Deferred tax asset
3,254
3,412
470
Total assets
242,581
247,762
34,143
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
19,433
22,577
3,111
Accounts payable
16,578
16,979
2,340
Advances from customers
18,029
17,361
2,392
Other current liabilities
19,970
19,860
2,737
Total current liabilities
74,010
76,777
10,580
Deferred tax liability
4,098
3,494
481
Long-term debt
20,134
19,656
2,709
Long-term lease liability
561
522
72
Other long-term liabilities
296
327
45
Total liabilities
99,099
100,776
13,887
MEZZANINE EQUITY
743
833
115
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity
141,807
145,153
20,003
Non-controlling interests
932
1,000
138
Total shareholders' equity
142,739
146,153
20,141
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'
242,581
247,762
34,143
Trip.com Group Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
USD (million)
Revenue:
Accommodation reservation
4,496
5,178
5,541
764
Transportation ticketing
5,000
4,780
5,418
747
Packaged-tour
883
870
947
131
Corporate travel
511
702
573
79
Others
1,031
1,238
1,371
189
Total revenue
11,921
12,768
13,850
1,910
Less: Sales tax and surcharges
(16)
(24)
(20)
(3)
Net revenue
11,905
12,744
13,830
1,907
Cost of revenue
(2,238)
(2,640)
(2,705)
(373)
Gross profit
9,667
10,104
11,125
1,534
Operating expenses:
Product development *
(3,109)
(3,397)
(3,525)
(486)
Sales and marketing *
(2,312)
(3,373)
(2,999)
(413)
General and administrative *
(931)
(1,033)
(1,038)
(143)
Total operating expenses
(6,352)
(7,803)
(7,562)
(1,042)
Income from operations
3,315
2,301
3,563
492
Interest income
592
517
640
88
Interest expense
(499)
(323)
(286)
(39)
Other income/(expense)
759
(137)
1,137
157
Income before income tax
4,167
2,358
5,054
698
Income tax expense
(664)
(526)
(638)
(88)
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates
822
359
(102)
(14)
Net income
4,325
2,191
4,314
596
Net income attributable to non-
(13)
(34)
(37)
(5)
Net income attributable to
4,312
2,157
4,277
591
Earnings per ordinary share
- Basic
6.62
3.28
6.48
0.89
- Diluted
6.38
3.09
6.09
0.84
Earnings per ADS
- Basic
6.62
3.28
6.48
0.89
- Diluted
6.38
3.09
6.09
0.84
Weighted average ordinary shares
- Basic
651,349,707
656,190,044
660,203,576
660,203,576
- Diluted
675,933,592
698,171,269
702,144,923
702,144,923
* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:
Product development
214
219
220
30
Sales and marketing
38
40
41
6
General and administrative
198
200
219
30
Trip.com Group Limited
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except %, share and per share data)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
USD (million)
Net income
4,325
2,191
4,314
596
Less: Interest income
(592)
(517)
(640)
(88)
Add: Interest expense
499
323
286
39
Add: Other (income)/expense
(759)
137
(1,137)
(157)
Add: Income tax expense
664
526
638
88
Less: Equity in (income)/loss of affiliates
(822)
(359)
102
14
Income from operations
3,315
2,301
3,563
492
Add: Share-based compensation
450
459
480
66
Add: Depreciation and amortization
209
220
204
28
Adjusted EBITDA
3,974
2,980
4,247
586
Adjusted EBITDA margin
33 %
23 %
31 %
31 %
Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited
4,312
2,157
4,277
591
Add: Share-based compensation
450
459
480
66
Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities
(679)
438
(526)
(72)
Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities
(28)
(16)
(43)
(6)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited
4,055
3,038
4,188
579
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-
675,933,592
698,171,269
702,144,923
702,144,923
Non-GAAP Diluted income per share
6.00
4.35
5.96
0.82
Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS
6.00
4.35
5.96
0.82
SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited