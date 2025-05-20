Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

International businesses continued to demonstrate robust growth across all segments in the first quarter of 2025

- Overall reservations on the Company's international OTA platform increased by over 60% year-over-year.

- Inbound travel bookings surged by around 100% year-over-year.

- Outbound hotel and air ticket bookings have grown to more than 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

"The travel industry maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025, supported by resilient consumer demand and favorable travel policies," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With our diversified market presence, we are well positioned to navigate global economic uncertainties and capture growth opportunities."

"We are pleased to see a strong start to 2025," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "As travel becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of travelers through innovative, localized, and customer-centric solutions. This positions us well to sustain growth momentum and deliver lasting value to our customers, partners, and shareholders."

First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the first quarter of 2025, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB13.8 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 billion (US$764 million), representing a 23% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.4 billion (US$747 million), representing an 8% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB947 million (US$131 million), representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB573 million (US$79 million), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 21% to RMB2.7 billion (US$373 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 2% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the fluctuations in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 20% for the first quarter of 2025.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13% to RMB3.5 billion (US$486 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 4% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 25% for the first quarter of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 30% to RMB3.0 billion (US$413 million) from the same period in 2024 and decreased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% for the first quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 11% to RMB1.0 billion (US$143 million) from the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 was flat compared to the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 8% for the first quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB638 million (US$88 million), compared to RMB664 million for the same period in 2024 and RMB526 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.3 billion (US$596 million), compared to RMB4.3 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB2.2 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.2 billion (US$586 million), compared to RMB4.0 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB3.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.3 billion (US$591 million), compared to RMB4.3 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB2.2 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.2 billion (US$579 million), compared to RMB4.1 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB3.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.09 (US$0.84) for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.96 (US$0.82) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of March 31, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB92.9 billion (US$12.8 billion).

Recent Development

As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and ADS holders and in line with its regular capital return policy, as of May 16, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, the Company had repurchased 1.6 million ADSs in aggregate with a total gross consideration of US$84 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase plan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident," or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs or shares, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, adverse changes in economic and business conditions in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Trip.com Group and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for many travelers in Asia, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data)

















December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

51,093

56,360

7,767 Short-term investments

28,475

21,739

2,996 Accounts receivable, net

12,459

13,357

1,841 Prepayments and other current assets

20,093

20,832

2,871













Total current assets

112,120

112,288

15,475













Property, equipment and software

5,053

5,090

701 Intangible assets and land use rights

12,840

12,809

1,765 Right-of-use asset

755

722

99 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB10,453 million and RMB14,841

million as of December 31,2024 and March 31, 2025,

respectively)

47,194

51,825

7,142 Goodwill

60,911

61,146

8,426 Other long-term assets

454

470

65 Deferred tax asset

3,254

3,412

470













Total assets

242,581

247,762

34,143













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

19,433

22,577

3,111 Accounts payable

16,578

16,979

2,340 Advances from customers

18,029

17,361

2,392 Other current liabilities

19,970

19,860

2,737 Total current liabilities

74,010

76,777

10,580













Deferred tax liability

4,098

3,494

481 Long-term debt

20,134

19,656

2,709 Long-term lease liability

561

522

72 Other long-term liabilities

296

327

45













Total liabilities

99,099

100,776

13,887













MEZZANINE EQUITY

743

833

115













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

141,807

145,153

20,003













Non-controlling interests

932

1,000

138













Total shareholders' equity

142,739

146,153

20,141













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'

equity

242,581

247,762

34,143

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except share and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































Revenue:















Accommodation reservation

4,496

5,178

5,541

764 Transportation ticketing

5,000

4,780

5,418

747 Packaged-tour

883

870

947

131 Corporate travel

511

702

573

79 Others

1,031

1,238

1,371

189

















Total revenue

11,921

12,768

13,850

1,910

















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(16)

(24)

(20)

(3)

















Net revenue

11,905

12,744

13,830

1,907

















Cost of revenue

(2,238)

(2,640)

(2,705)

(373)

















Gross profit

9,667

10,104

11,125

1,534

















Operating expenses:















Product development *

(3,109)

(3,397)

(3,525)

(486) Sales and marketing *

(2,312)

(3,373)

(2,999)

(413) General and administrative *

(931)

(1,033)

(1,038)

(143)

















Total operating expenses

(6,352)

(7,803)

(7,562)

(1,042)

















Income from operations

3,315

2,301

3,563

492

















Interest income

592

517

640

88 Interest expense

(499)

(323)

(286)

(39) Other income/(expense)

759

(137)

1,137

157

















Income before income tax

expense and equity in

income/(loss) of affiliates

4,167

2,358

5,054

698

















Income tax expense

(664)

(526)

(638)

(88) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

822

359

(102)

(14)

















Net income

4,325

2,191

4,314

596

















Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests and mezzanine

classified non-controlling interests

(13)

(34)

(37)

(5)

















Net income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

4,312

2,157

4,277

591

















Earnings per ordinary share















- Basic

6.62

3.28

6.48

0.89 - Diluted

6.38

3.09

6.09

0.84

















Earnings per ADS















- Basic

6.62

3.28

6.48

0.89 - Diluted

6.38

3.09

6.09

0.84

















Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding















- Basic

651,349,707

656,190,044

660,203,576

660,203,576 - Diluted

675,933,592

698,171,269

702,144,923

702,144,923

















* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:







Product development

214

219

220

30 Sales and marketing

38

40

41

6 General and administrative

198

200

219

30

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except %, share and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































Net income

4,325

2,191

4,314

596

Less: Interest income

(592)

(517)

(640)

(88) Add: Interest expense

499

323

286

39 Add: Other (income)/expense

(759)

137

(1,137)

(157) Add: Income tax expense

664

526

638

88 Less: Equity in (income)/loss of affiliates

(822)

(359)

102

14 Income from operations

3,315

2,301

3,563

492 Add: Share-based compensation

450

459

480

66 Add: Depreciation and amortization

209

220

204

28 Adjusted EBITDA

3,974

2,980

4,247

586 Adjusted EBITDA margin

33 %

23 %

31 %

31 %

















Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

4,312

2,157

4,277

591 Add: Share-based compensation

450

459

480

66 Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(679)

438

(526)

(72) Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(28)

(16)

(43)

(6) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

4,055

3,038

4,188

579 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

675,933,592

698,171,269

702,144,923

702,144,923 Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

6.00

4.35

5.96

0.82 Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

6.00

4.35

5.96

0.82

















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2567 on March 31, 2025 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

