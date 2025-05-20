Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUXF | ISIN: US89677Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: CLV
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 21:24
60,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,0058,0011:21
57,0058,0010:28
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 00:01 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

  • International businesses continued to demonstrate robust growth across all segments in the first quarter of 2025
    - Overall reservations on the Company's international OTA platform increased by over 60% year-over-year.
    - Inbound travel bookings surged by around 100% year-over-year.
    - Outbound hotel and air ticket bookings have grown to more than 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

"The travel industry maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025, supported by resilient consumer demand and favorable travel policies," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With our diversified market presence, we are well positioned to navigate global economic uncertainties and capture growth opportunities."

"We are pleased to see a strong start to 2025," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "As travel becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of travelers through innovative, localized, and customer-centric solutions. This positions us well to sustain growth momentum and deliver lasting value to our customers, partners, and shareholders."

First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the first quarter of 2025, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB13.8 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 billion (US$764 million), representing a 23% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.4 billion (US$747 million), representing an 8% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB947 million (US$131 million), representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB573 million (US$79 million), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 21% to RMB2.7 billion (US$373 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 2% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the fluctuations in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 20% for the first quarter of 2025.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13% to RMB3.5 billion (US$486 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 4% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 25% for the first quarter of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 30% to RMB3.0 billion (US$413 million) from the same period in 2024 and decreased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% for the first quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 11% to RMB1.0 billion (US$143 million) from the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 was flat compared to the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 8% for the first quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB638 million (US$88 million), compared to RMB664 million for the same period in 2024 and RMB526 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.3 billion (US$596 million), compared to RMB4.3 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB2.2 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.2 billion (US$586 million), compared to RMB4.0 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB3.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.3 billion (US$591 million), compared to RMB4.3 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB2.2 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.2 billion (US$579 million), compared to RMB4.1 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB3.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.09 (US$0.84) for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.96 (US$0.82) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of March 31, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB92.9 billion (US$12.8 billion).

Recent Development

As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and ADS holders and in line with its regular capital return policy, as of May 16, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, the Company had repurchased 1.6 million ADSs in aggregate with a total gross consideration of US$84 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase plan.

Conference Call

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 PM on May 19, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (or 8:00 AM on May 20, 2025, Hong Kong Time) following this announcement.

The conference call will be available live on Webcast and for replay at: https://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months on our website.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6db246c54bbe4fc1aebb10f5ad6be21c.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident," or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs or shares, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, adverse changes in economic and business conditions in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Trip.com Group and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for many travelers in Asia, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Trip.com Group Limited
Tel: +86 (21) 3406-4880 X 12229
Email: [email protected]

Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share and per share data)










December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



RMB (million)


RMB (million)


USD (million)















ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


51,093


56,360


7,767

Short-term investments


28,475


21,739


2,996

Accounts receivable, net


12,459


13,357


1,841

Prepayments and other current assets


20,093


20,832


2,871








Total current assets


112,120


112,288


15,475








Property, equipment and software


5,053


5,090


701

Intangible assets and land use rights


12,840


12,809


1,765

Right-of-use asset


755


722


99

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and
financial products of RMB10,453 million and RMB14,841
million as of December 31,2024 and March 31, 2025,
respectively)


47,194


51,825


7,142

Goodwill


60,911


61,146


8,426

Other long-term assets


454


470


65

Deferred tax asset


3,254


3,412


470








Total assets


242,581


247,762


34,143








LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt


19,433


22,577


3,111

Accounts payable


16,578


16,979


2,340

Advances from customers


18,029


17,361


2,392

Other current liabilities


19,970


19,860


2,737

Total current liabilities


74,010


76,777


10,580








Deferred tax liability


4,098


3,494


481

Long-term debt


20,134


19,656


2,709

Long-term lease liability


561


522


72

Other long-term liabilities


296


327


45








Total liabilities


99,099


100,776


13,887








MEZZANINE EQUITY


743


833


115








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity


141,807


145,153


20,003








Non-controlling interests


932


1,000


138








Total shareholders' equity


142,739


146,153


20,141








Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'
equity


242,581


247,762


34,143

Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except share and per share data)












Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



RMB (million)


RMB (million)


RMB (million)


USD (million)



















Revenue:









Accommodation reservation


4,496


5,178


5,541


764

Transportation ticketing


5,000


4,780


5,418


747

Packaged-tour


883


870


947


131

Corporate travel


511


702


573


79

Others


1,031


1,238


1,371


189










Total revenue


11,921


12,768


13,850


1,910










Less: Sales tax and surcharges


(16)


(24)


(20)


(3)










Net revenue


11,905


12,744


13,830


1,907










Cost of revenue


(2,238)


(2,640)


(2,705)


(373)










Gross profit


9,667


10,104


11,125


1,534










Operating expenses:









Product development *


(3,109)


(3,397)


(3,525)


(486)

Sales and marketing *


(2,312)


(3,373)


(2,999)


(413)

General and administrative *


(931)


(1,033)


(1,038)


(143)










Total operating expenses


(6,352)


(7,803)


(7,562)


(1,042)










Income from operations


3,315


2,301


3,563


492










Interest income


592


517


640


88

Interest expense


(499)


(323)


(286)


(39)

Other income/(expense)


759


(137)


1,137


157










Income before income tax
expense and equity in
income/(loss) of affiliates


4,167


2,358


5,054


698










Income tax expense


(664)


(526)


(638)


(88)

Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates


822


359


(102)


(14)










Net income


4,325


2,191


4,314


596










Net income attributable to non-
controlling interests and mezzanine
classified non-controlling interests


(13)


(34)


(37)


(5)










Net income attributable to
Trip.com Group Limited


4,312


2,157


4,277


591










Earnings per ordinary share









- Basic


6.62


3.28


6.48


0.89

- Diluted


6.38


3.09


6.09


0.84










Earnings per ADS









- Basic


6.62


3.28


6.48


0.89

- Diluted


6.38


3.09


6.09


0.84










Weighted average ordinary shares
outstanding









- Basic


651,349,707


656,190,044


660,203,576


660,203,576

- Diluted


675,933,592


698,171,269


702,144,923


702,144,923










* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:





Product development


214


219


220


30

Sales and marketing


38


40


41


6

General and administrative


198


200


219


30

Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except %, share and per share data)












Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



RMB (million)


RMB (million)


RMB (million)


USD (million)



















Net income


4,325


2,191


4,314


596


Less: Interest income


(592)


(517)


(640)


(88)

Add: Interest expense


499


323


286


39

Add: Other (income)/expense


(759)


137


(1,137)


(157)

Add: Income tax expense


664


526


638


88

Less: Equity in (income)/loss of affiliates


(822)


(359)


102


14

Income from operations


3,315


2,301


3,563


492

Add: Share-based compensation


450


459


480


66

Add: Depreciation and amortization


209


220


204


28

Adjusted EBITDA


3,974


2,980


4,247


586

Adjusted EBITDA margin


33 %


23 %


31 %


31 %










Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited


4,312


2,157


4,277


591

Add: Share-based compensation


450


459


480


66

Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities
investments and exchangeable senior notes


(679)


438


(526)


(72)

Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities
investments and exchangeable senior notes


(28)


(16)


(43)


(6)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited


4,055


3,038


4,188


579

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-
Diluted-non GAAP


675,933,592


698,171,269


702,144,923


702,144,923

Non-GAAP Diluted income per share


6.00


4.35


5.96


0.82

Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS


6.00


4.35


5.96


0.82










Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:


















Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2567 on March 31, 2025 published by the

Federal Reserve Board.

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.