2cureX AB: 2cureX Conducts First Direct-to-Patient IndiTreat Test Under "Operation Twin Code" Strategy

2cureX AB (Ticker: 2CUREX) is proud to announce a historic commercial milestone: the company has successfully sold and initiated delivery of its first IndiTreat® test through its direct-to-patient channel. This is the first time a test has been sold via 2cureX AB (Sweden) and delivered operationally by 2cureX AS (Denmark), validating the company's dual-entity, cross-border strategy.

The test was purchased by a private colorectal cancer patient in the United Kingdom. The biopsy was collected within the publicly funded healthcare systems of the United Kingdom (NHS), and the tissue sample has now been shipped to Denmark for analysis-marking a complete activation of 2cureX's B2C model.

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO, commented:

"This is a defining moment. We've proven the model works: the AB made the sale, the AS is delivering the science, and the patient is at the center. We're now live. Functional precision oncology is not just real-it's operational."

This milestone comes just days after the company launched "Operation Twin Code", a cryptic and layered marketing and communications program designed to roll out across Europe. The campaign began with the message "Echoes from the North", symbolizing the synchronized movement between Sweden and Denmark in launching a new model of patient-first cancer diagnostics.

"We've now entered an entirely new commercial reality," Nathaniel Hutley added. "For investors, clinicians, and patients watching-this is not a trial balloon. This is a functioning system. And this is just the beginning."

2cureX invites patients, clinicians, and partners to get in touch as the company expands its direct-to-patient offerings and scales across new territories.

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

About 2cureX

2cureX is a leader in cancer drug sensitivity testing and has developed the IndiTreat® (Individual Treatment) family of tests. Starting from a sample of the patient's tumor, IndiTreat® creates thousands of 3D replicas (tumoroids) and predicts the tumor response to the different available drugs, providing the physician with valuable information to make the treatment decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests are aimed at optimizing treatment decisions in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (IndiTreat® Start for first line of therapy, IndiTreat® Extend and Explore for third line). Additional tests are under development to cover other stages of colorectal cancer as well as other gastrointestinal cancers.

According to several reports, the total yearly expenditure in cancer-related In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests exceeds 17.5Bn USD worldwide, from which 2.5 Bn USD are tests directly related to therapy decision making, with a CAGR of 12.7%. Despite this, only one third of all cancer treatments are supported by one of these tests. IndiTreat® aims at filling this gap and making Precision Oncology available to all cancer patients.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (symbol: "2CUREX"). For more information about 2cureX visit www.2cureX.se



Certified Adviser: Redeye AB