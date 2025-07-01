2cureX AB: 2cureX AB is in the process of securing a strategic collaboration with PreComb Therapeutics AG.

PreComb Therapeutics AG based in Switzerland and 2cureX AB have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore a strategic alliance that could align the scientific and commercial strengths of both companies to establish a new global benchmark in functional precision oncology.

This partnership, launched within the framework of Operation Twin Code-2cureX's integrated growth strategy-would bring together two of Europe's most advanced platforms in organoid-based drug response testing.

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO of 2cureX AB, commented:

"These discussions have the potential to lead to more than a partnership and I believe we will eventually come together to deliver a full-stack strategy. 2cureX AB holds the exclusive license to commercialize IndiTreat® from 2cureX AS, and with PreComb's discovery engine now potentially joining forces, we're building an end-to-end precision platform-from pharma R&D through to patient care. PreComb leads the charge on pharma and biotech services, while 2cureX AS focuses on patient care in the clinic. Together, we cover everything from discovery to decision."

Ole Thastrup, Chairman of 2cureX AB, added:

"By exploring this alliance with PreComb, we are setting the stage for the next chapter in oncology. Functional precision testing should be the clinical standard-not the exception. This collaboration would allow us to deliver on that vision faster, and at scale."

Hal Bosher, CEO of PreComb Therapeutics, stated:

"PreComb is currently focused on bringing functional testing into the pharma and research ecosystem. With 2cureX AB and 2Curex AS, we will gain an experienced partner that shares our vision of scale, clinical credibility, and global reach."

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.