Investor AB: Chuck Witkowski new CEO of Permobil

Permobil's Board of Directors has appointed Chuck Witkowski new President and CEO, effective July 1, 2025. Chuck Witkowski succeeds Bengt Thorsson, who has decided to step down after seven years as CEO.



Chuck Witkowski, currently President of Permobil Americas, has been responsible for Permobil's operations and expansion in North America since 2019 and has previous experience from senior leadership roles in the medical technology companies Hillrom and Hubble Telemedical, being the founder of the latter one.



"Under Chuck's leadership, we have seen tremendous growth in North America, and I am confident that his energy and focus on innovation make him the right person to further develop Permobil. At the same time, the Board and I would like to extend our gratitude to Bengt Thorsson for his outstanding contributions during his tenure as CEO. Under his leadership the company has substantially enhanced its profitability by driving growth and improving efficiency, while also broadening its range of products and services", comments Permobil Chair of the Board Martin Lundstedt.



As of July 1, 2025, Bengt Thorsson will assume an advisory position within Patricia Industries.



