Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Investor AB: Chuck Witkowski new CEO of Permobil

Finanznachrichten News

Permobil's Board of Directors has appointed Chuck Witkowski new President and CEO, effective July 1, 2025. Chuck Witkowski succeeds Bengt Thorsson, who has decided to step down after seven years as CEO.

Chuck Witkowski, currently President of Permobil Americas, has been responsible for Permobil's operations and expansion in North America since 2019 and has previous experience from senior leadership roles in the medical technology companies Hillrom and Hubble Telemedical, being the founder of the latter one.

"Under Chuck's leadership, we have seen tremendous growth in North America, and I am confident that his energy and focus on innovation make him the right person to further develop Permobil. At the same time, the Board and I would like to extend our gratitude to Bengt Thorsson for his outstanding contributions during his tenure as CEO. Under his leadership the company has substantially enhanced its profitability by driving growth and improving efficiency, while also broadening its range of products and services", comments Permobil Chair of the Board Martin Lundstedt.

As of July 1, 2025, Bengt Thorsson will assume an advisory position within Patricia Industries.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
