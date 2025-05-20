AstraZeneca PLC: Acquisition of EsoBiotec completed

20 May 2025

Acquisition of EsoBiotec completed

AstraZeneca today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of EsoBiotec, a biotechnology company pioneering in vivo cell therapies that has demonstrated promising early clinical activity. The EsoBiotec Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral (ENaBL) platform empowers the immune system to attack cancers and could offer many more patients access to transformative cell therapy treatments delivered in just minutes rather than the current process which takes weeks.

ENaBL uses highly targeted lentiviruses to deliver genetic instructions to specific immune cells, such as T cells, which programme them to recognise and destroy tumour cells for cancer treatment or autoreactive cells for potential use in immune-mediated diseases. This approach enables cell therapies to be administered through a simple IV injection and without the need for immune cell depletion.

As a result of this acquisition, EsoBiotec has become a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in Belgium.

Financial considerations

AstraZeneca has acquired all outstanding equity of EsoBiotec for a total consideration of up to $1bn, on a cash and debt free basis. This includes an initial payment of $425m, and up to $575m in contingent consideration based on development and regulatory milestones.

The transaction does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2025.

Notes

AstraZeneca in cell therapy

AstraZeneca's ambition is to realise the full potential of cell therapies. It is focused on empowering the immune system to attack cancers, reset the underlying drivers of immune-mediated diseases, and provide transformative solutions with curative potential for people living with rare diseases. To achieve this, the Company is building world-class cell therapy capabilities and advancing a broad pipeline of cell therapies, enabled by technologies including chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR T), T-cell receptor therapies (TCR T) and CAR T regulatory (CAR Tregs) cells.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyse changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca in Respiratory & Immunology

Respiratory & Immunology, part of AstraZeneca BioPharmaceuticals is a key disease area and growth driver to the Company.

AstraZeneca is an established leader in respiratory care with a 50-year heritage and a growing portfolio of medicines in immune-mediated diseases. The Company is committed to addressing the vast unmet needs of these chronic, often debilitating, diseases with a pipeline and portfolio of inhaled medicines, biologics and new modalities aimed at previously unreachable biologic targets. Our ambition is to deliver life-changing medicines that help eliminate COPD as a leading cause of death, eliminate asthma attacks and achieve clinical remission and eventually cure in immune-mediated diseases.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

