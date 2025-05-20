AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained equally pessimistic in May compared to April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The consumer confidence index stood at -37 in May, the same as in the previous month. The expected reading was -39.Moreover, consumer confidence in May was below the average over the past twenty years of -10.Among its components, the economic climate index held steady at -61 in May as the assessment of the economic situation in the coming twelve months improved slightly, while the assessment of the economic situation in the past twelve months remained the same.The indicator for willingness to buy also decreased somewhat to -21 in May from -20 in April. Consumers also found the time for making large purchases somewhat less favorable than in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX