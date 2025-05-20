Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 11:09
22,970 Euro
-0,33 % -0,075
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,93022,94011:30
22,93022,93511:30
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Focal Point Positioning Ltd: FocalPoint announces strategic collaboration with STMicroelectronics to deliver an enhanced GNSS solution for automotive

Finanznachrichten News

The combination of ST's Teseo chipsets with FocalPoint's S-GNSS®Auto software delivers enhanced GNSS accuracy in challenging environments

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FocalPoint, a UK-based software company providing next-gen positioning solutions for automotive, wearables and smartphones, has announced a strategic collaboration with STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. The joint offering provides automotive OEMs a combined solution that enhances navigation performance by improving GNSS reliability and accuracy - key to making autonomous vehicles safer.

FocalPoint announces strategic collaboration with STMicroelectronics

Within this collaboration, FocalPoint will integrate its S-GNSS® Auto software, powered by Supercorrelation technology, onto ST's Teseo devices, known for their high performance and multi-constellation support. Combined with S-GNSS® Auto, they will offer next-level industry-leading reliability and accuracy, surpassing other commercially available options.

GNSS is an important component in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing absolute location data. However, its accuracy is compromised in urban canyons and forested roads due to signal interference. S-GNSS® Auto transforms GNSS into a reliable, high-performance sensor in these challenging scenarios. This allows automakers to harness the full potential of GNSS and confidently extend the operational range of hands-free driving beyond open-sky roads. Delivered as a simple firmware update to the Teseo device, S-GNSS® Auto is cost-effective and easy to adopt.

This engagement is a significant milestone in the growth and demand for FocalPoint technology that follows a recent strategic investment from GM Ventures and collaboration with General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Scott Pomerantz, CEO at FocalPoint, said, "The combination of FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto and ST's Teseo chips offers a powerful approach for automotive OEMs looking to advance ADAS systems. The Teseo receivers are specifically optimised to take full advantage of S-GNSS® Auto, maximizing GNSS performance, improving system reliability, and enhancing accuracy where traditional GNSS systems fall short."

Luca Celant, Digital Audio and Signal Solutions Division General Manager at STMicroelectronics, said, "By integrating FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto software onto our Teseo receivers, we enable OEMs to confidently advance automation, while setting a new standard for navigation accuracy and reliability."

Key findings from the collaboration show that the combined solution of ST's Teseo devices and FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto enhances measurement accuracy by up to 4 times and position accuracy by up to 3 times (in challenging multipath environments).

More details are available upon request. Contact FocalPoint at contact@focalpointpositioning.com for the full results report.

About FocalPoint

FocalPoint is a UK-based technology company specializing in next-generation GNSS positioning solutions for automotive, wearables and smartphones. Their patented Supercorrelation technology boosts the accuracy, reliability and security of radio receivers. FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto software is designed specifically for the automotive sector, delivering the GNSS reliability needed to advance vehicle autonomy. Leading chipset manufacturers and OEMs partner with FocalPoint to improve device capabilities, benefitting billions of users who rely on accurate location technology.

Headquartered in Cambridge, with offices in Bristol and in the United States, FocalPoint has earned numerous accolades, including the 2024 Cars of the Future Self-Driving Industry Award in the V2X category, and recognition from the UK Royal Institute of Navigation and the US Institute of Navigation.

Website: focalpointpositioning.com; auto.focalpointpositioning.com

Media contact:
Ramya Sriram
contact@focalpointpositioning.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690890/FocalPoint_STMicroelectronics.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690889/FocalPoint_Logo.jpg

FocalPoint_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/focalpoint-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-stmicroelectronics-to-deliver-an-enhanced-gnss-solution-for-automotive-302460214.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.