Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 11:29
11,620 Euro
-12,89 % -1,720
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 11:22 Uhr
59 Leser
STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Finanznachrichten News
Company Announcement
No. 02/2025

Copenhagen, 20 May 2025

STG Global Finance B.V. -

Annual Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 20 May 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its interim report for 1 January - 31 March 2025.

The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.

Attachment

  • STG NV - CA no 2 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/322e684f-1db3-4422-9e5f-b3000bcede9b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
