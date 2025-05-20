Parties sign contract for Metanext anaerobic digestion facility in Italy

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., entered into a contract with Capwatt Biomethane Unipessoal, Lda ("Capwatt"). Under the terms of this C$7.3 million contract, Anaergia S.r.l. will design and construct an advanced facility, Metanext. Located in central Italy, Metanext will produce biomethane from agro-industry waste. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of June 2026.

This contract follows the binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Capwatt previously announced on April 21, 2025, for a total of nine projects. These projects, expected to be completed over 30 months, are anticipated to generate a combined total of more than C$60 million in revenue for Anaergia. Anaergia S.r.l. is to oversee the design of each facility, incorporating advanced processes and proprietary systems such as anaerobic digesters, significantly enhancing Europe's green energy infrastructure and accelerating biomethane production. The Metanext project represents the first of these nine projects.

"The Metanext facility will have the capacity to produce 7.6 million cubic meters of high-quality biomethane annually," stated Sérgio Rocha, CEO of Capwatt. "It represents a significant step in meeting Capwatt's commitment to leading sustainable energy production and driving the energy transition in Europe."

"This contract is a key milestone in our relationship with Capwatt, transitioning from the previously announced LOI to initiating the first project under that agreement," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "Leveraging Anaergia's technical expertise and equipment, this project will showcase our ability to deliver multiple projects simultaneously, fulfilling Capwatt's needs, as demonstrated in our past collaborations."

About Capwatt

Capwatt, a multinational group specializing in sustainable energy solutions, has made biomethane a strategic priority in its drive to support decarbonization. With a portfolio of bioenergy projects at various stages of development, the company reaffirms its commitment to sustainable resource management and to advancing a low-carbon economy. Capwatt currently operates in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Mexico.

For further information please see: https://www.capwatt.com/en

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the timing for operations under the contract the expected revenue of Metanext and other projects under the LOI, as well the capacity, goals and benefits of the projects. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the projects, the capability of the Company's technology with respect to the project objectives, the enforcement of organic waste recycling laws, and the actual diversion of food waste from regional landfills. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

