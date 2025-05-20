Mitteilung der PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.:

PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l: Change Of Security Agent Regarding 11% Senior Secured 2022/2026 BondsPlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l announces a change in Security Agent regarding its 11% Senior Secured 2022/2026 Bonds (ISIN XS2502401552). As of 30 May 2025, Tagatisagent OÜ (formerly Advokaadibüroo PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal OÜ), will be replaced by KÄHARI Advokaadibüroo OÜ, and all rights and obligations related to the ...

