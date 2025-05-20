OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The UK, France, and Canada have warned Israel of 'concrete actions' if it doesn't stop its 'renewed military offensive' in Gaza and increase the flow of aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave.The three major powers' warning came after Israel decided to allow limited aid into Gaza after 11 weeks of complete blockade.The UN humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher said that nine UN trucks were cleared to enter the southern Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, 'But it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.''The war can end tomorrow' if Hamas releases its hostages and eschew fighting, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. About 58 hostages are in the Palestinian militant outfit's custody in Gaza, and many of them believed to be dead.In a joint statement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter the hunger-struck region.At the same time, the leaders called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages immediately.They condemned the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. 'Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law'.While assuring their support for Israel's right to defend against terrorism, the leaders made it clear that they will oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank.The UK, France, and Canada warned that their governments will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General has expressed alarm over the intensifying air strikes and ground operations in Gaza 'which have resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in recent days, including many women and children, and large-scale evacuation orders.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX