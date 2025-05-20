BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZKH Group Limited (ZKH) reported Loss for first quarter of -RMB66.723 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -RMB66.723 million, or -RMB0.01 per share. This compares with -RMB90.901 million, or -RMB0.02 per share, last year.Excluding items, ZKH Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB50.176 million or -RMB0.01 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to RMB1.935 billion from RMB1.860 billion last year.ZKH Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB66.723 Mln. vs. -RMB90.901 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.01 vs. -RMB0.02 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.935 Bln vs. RMB1.860 Bln last year.For the first quarter, the company posted net loss per ADS of RMB 0.41, compared with a loss of RMB 0.56 per ADS, registered for the same period last year. Excluding items, loss per ADS stood at RMB 0.31 as against a loss of RMB 0.27 per ADS a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX