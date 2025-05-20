BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 144.09 against the yen, from an early 4-day high of 145.51.The greenback slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 0.8310 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.8363.Against the euro and the pound, the greenback edged low of 1.1278 and 1.3395 from early highs of 1.1218 and 1.3345, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 140.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the franc, 1.14 against the euro and 1.35 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX