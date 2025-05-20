BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - H World Group Limited (HTHT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB894 million, or RMB2.85 per share. This compares with RMB659 million, or RMB2.08 per share, last year.Excluding items, H World Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB775 million or RMB2.48 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to RMB5.395 billion from RMB5.278 billion last year.H World Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB894 Mln. vs. RMB659 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.85 vs. RMB2.08 last year. -Revenue: RMB5.395 Bln vs. RMB5.278 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX