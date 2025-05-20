BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus rose to a nine-month high in March on rising goods trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.The current account surplus rose to EUR 51 billion in March from EUR 41 billion in February. This was the highest since June 2024, when the surplus totaled EUR 54.5 billion.The surplus on goods trade rose to EUR 44 billion from EUR 35 billion, while the surplus on services trade decreased to EUR 13 billion from EUR 14 billion.Primary income showed a surplus of EUR 7 billion compared to last month's EUR 1 billion surplus. By contrast, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 13 billion from EUR 10 billion.In the twelve months to March, the current account surplus increased to EUR 438 billion, which was equivalent to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 312 billion or 2.1 percent of GDP.In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities was EUR 698 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 782 billion in the twelve months to March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX