Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E5QA | ISIN: XS2337703537 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 09:42
100,16 Euro
-0,02 % -0,02
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUENENTHAL GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUENENTHAL GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,19101,3713:03
100,19101,0013:03
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 12:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grunenthal Group: Maren Thurow starts as new Head Global Communications at Grünenthal

Finanznachrichten News

AACHEN, Germany, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maren Thurow has today assumed the role of Vice President and Head Global Communications at Grünenthal. She succeeds Florian Dieckmann, who has played a key role in evolving the company's Communications department since 2021. In her new position, Maren will oversee Grünenthal's communications operations across all markets and lead the team based at the company's headquarters in Aachen. She will report directly to CEO Gabriel Baertschi.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Grünenthal's transformation, following the company's outstanding financial performance in 2024. Since 2017, Grünenthal's profitability, measured by adjusted EBITDA, has more than tripled, driven by strategic acquisitions and partnerships such as the acquisition of the US company Valinor Pharma and the product Movantik in July 2024. Additionally, Grünenthal continues to advance its key R&D programs, including progressing the Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM) and Nociceptin (NOP) Receptor Agonist programs to the next development stages, along with ongoing progress in its Nav compounds. The company is also focusing on accelerating growth in Qutenza and its Established Brands, while ensuring a smooth integration of Valinor Pharma and pursuing further strategic acquisitions.

Maren joined Grünenthal in 2021 as Head of Global Commercial Communication and was subsequently the Planning Director for the company's commercial organization. Prior to joining Grünenthal Maren was a Director at FleishmanHillard, one of the world's leading global PR firms.

- Picture is available at AP -

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: https://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on: LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
Instagram: grunenthal

Click here for our Grünenthal Report 2024/2025

For further information, please contact:

Maren Thurow, Head Global Communications at Grünenthal
maren.thurow@grunenthal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maren-thurow-starts-as-new-head-global-communications-at-grunenthal-302460326.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.