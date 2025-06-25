Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 19:29
242,80 Euro
+0,12 % +0,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
242,30243,4014:23
242,20243,3014:21
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Grünenthal Advances Global Regulatory Information Management and Operations with Veeva

Global leader in pain treatments relies on Veeva RIM to simplify regulatory processes, drive standardization, foster collaboration, and accelerate delivery of medicines to patients

BARCELONA, Spain, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Grünenthal is advancing its global regulatory organization with Veeva RIM. By streamlining regulatory information management (RIM) on a single, cloud-based platform, Grünenthal can respond faster to changing regulations and increase process efficiency, from submission planning to health authority submissions to tracking of approvals and decisions.

Veeva Systems

"With Veeva RIM, Grünenthal is transforming and simplifying its global regulatory processes, improving data oversight and visibility, and enabling greater collaboration across the organization to ultimately bring safe and effective medicines to patients," said Argha Nag, vice president and head of RIM and R&D digital transformation at Grünenthal. "This unified approach will eliminate data silos, improve workflow efficiency, and empower our teams to focus on more strategic activities."

Grünenthal is a leader in pain management focused on addressing unmet medical needs worldwide. With Veeva RIM, the company gains stronger alignment across global regulatory teams, improved data oversight, and the flexibility to scale. By bringing all cross-functional regulatory processes and information together in one application, teams can efficiently respond to regulatory needs and ensure ongoing compliance globally.

"Veeva RIM provides Grünenthal with the unified data and workflow platform they need to gain deeper insights into their regulatory processes," said Paul Attridge, vice president, RIM at Veeva. "This enhanced visibility and control will enable them to make faster, more informed decisions to accelerate the delivery of vital pain treatments to patients."

Veeva RIM is part of Veeva Development Cloud, the technology foundation for product development, bringing together clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety applications to simplify end-to-end business processes and deliver process excellence.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva RIM, visit: veeva.com/eu/VeevaRIM
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 32 and 33), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grunenthal-advances-global-regulatory-information-management-and-operations-with-veeva-302489570.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.