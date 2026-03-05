Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Grünenthal Group: Grünenthal licenses exclusive South Korean rights to Qutenza to BCWorld Pharm

AACHEN, Germany and YEOJU, South Korea, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and related diseases, and BCWorld Pharm Co., Ltd. ("BCWP"), a specialty company actively expanding and diversifying its pain management portfolio through global open innovation partnerships, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby BCWP will have the exclusive South Korean rights to Qutenza, a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid patch treatment. In Europe, the product is indicated for the management of peripheral neuropathic pain.

Under the agreement, BCWP will be responsible for obtaining marketing authorisation for Qutenza in South Korea. Upon approval, the company will market and distribute the product. Grünenthal will receive an upfront payment in addition to regulatory and sales-related milestone payments.

"We are executing on a dedicated strategy to bring Qutenza into the Asia-Pacific region to facilitate greater access to non-opioid treatment options for people living with pain and expand the brand's global footprint," says Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Grünenthal. "With BCWP, we have a strong speciality care partner in South Korea, a major market in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are pleased to expand our existing partnership to further progress towards our vision of a World Free of Pain."

"Expanding access to innovative, non-opioid treatment options for patients with neuropathic pain is central to our mission of 'Commit to a Better Future for Patients'," says Steve Hong, CEO of BCWorld Pharm. "Our partnership with Grünenthal enables us to introduce Qutenza to South Korea while further diversifying and strengthening our pain management portfolio."

Grünenthal acquired the global rights to Qutenza in 2018 as part of its M&A-driven growth strategy. Since 2017, Grünenthal has closed successful acquisitions with a total expected deal value of more than €2.3 billion, diversifying its portfolio, enhancing its profitability, and driving business growth. Grünenthal continues to expand the footprint of the acquired brands and to create synergies throughout Grünenthal's infrastructure, including manufacturing, supply, logistics, and commercial activities.

About Qutenza
In Europe, Qutenza is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain. For further information, please visit www.grunenthalhealth.com.

Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% topical system is approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults. Important US safety information is available at www.qutenza.com.

About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group | Instagram: grunenthal

About BCWorldPharm
BCWorld Pharm Co., Ltd. is a KOSDAQ-listed South Korean specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in the domestic pain market. The company is expanding its portfolio through global partnerships, including its recently expanded collaboration on Nucynta. Under its Vision 2030 strategy, BCWorld Pharm aims to strengthen its leadership in specialty pain care in Korea and beyond."

More information: www.bcwp.co.kr/eng/



Media Contacts

Grünenthal

Maren Thurow

Head Global Communication

Phone: +44 7917 196855

Maren.Thurow@grunenthal.com

BCWorld Pharm

Jin Ho Lee

Manager, Strategic Planning

Phone: +82 31 5178 3442

jinho.lee@bcwp.co.kr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grunenthal-licenses-exclusive-south-korean-rights-to-qutenza-to-bcworld-pharm-302705159.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
