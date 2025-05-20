BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation eased further in April amid falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and paper and paper products and furniture, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.The producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in the previous month.The overall increase in April was mainly driven by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity and heat energy production, and in the manufacture of food products, the agency said.On the other hand, the rise in prices was curbed by cheaper prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and paper and paper products.On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX