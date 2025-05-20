Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Inks Deal with Go2 Delivery Setting the Stage for Secure Medication Delivery in Virginia

Arrive AI technology poised to bring autonomous delivery to Hampton Roads, Richmond and Norfolk ahead of other locations

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, announced today that it is partnering with Go2 Delivery, a Virginia-based carbon-free courier company committed to sustainable practices and the restoration of the local Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, to autonomously deliver specialty pharmacy products using Arrive AI technology.

Go2 Delivery makes pharmacy-related, same-day courier operations for its customers. Go2 Delivery is rolling out Arrive Points in Virginia Beach. Arrive AI and Go2 Delivery have been testing the process for the past several months. Go2 Delivery envisions a day very soon when all high value deliveries will leverage the Arrive AI technology.

"Arrive AI and Go2 Delivery share a vision for a greener delivery future" said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "Our cutting-edge autonomous platform, poised to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of package delivery, is ready to demonstrate tangible benefits in a market already embracing autonomous innovation through this strategic collaboration."

Go2 Delivery has operated for 28 years from its Virginia Beach headquarters and counts innovation as another of its priorities. CEO Eric Brown said, "The Arrive AI platform offers a compelling solution for pharmacies that deal with high-risk, high-value medications, each costing up to $30,000. Our partnership with Arrive AI ensures secure delivery, particularly in theft-prone or multi-family environments, directly benefiting patients managing serious health challenges."

Brown continued, "Delivering a sensitive drug to the wrong patient doesn't just endanger that person's health, it puts the courier and the pharmacy at risk for violating PHI (private health information) or federal HIPAA privacy laws. For example, a situation in which a neighbor inadvertently received a package meant for an HIV sufferer could prompt HIPAA Fines and lawsuits. The Arrive AI ALM platform's authentication process and its climate-controlled, secure space is a game-changer."

Brown said delivery errors frequently plague large apartment complexes due to confusing unit numbers, inadequate signage, and similarly named streets. The Arrive AI platform directly addresses these issues by providing secure, individually linked mailboxes. This ensures couriers can make accurate, single-point deliveries, guaranteeing the right recipient receives their package, maintained at the correct temperature.

Beyond delivery, Arrive AI's platform offers a versatile solution. Its proprietary technology enables interaction with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, facilitates alerts and alarms for public safety, acts as a charging station, and provides other vital functionalities. This innovative approach, coupled with Virginia's established leadership in autonomous delivery, positions Arrive AI to showcase its significant benefits in a receptive market.

Brown said he has been interested in adding autonomous delivery to his operation since 2014 when the nation's first legally authorized medication was delivered by drone in rural Virginia.

"The best use-case for drones in the package delivery industry is to get necessary medication to the people who need it, regardless of their location," Brown said. "These are exciting times as we get closer to the promise of that delivery back in 2014."

Virginia has been a hotbed for drone delivery experimentation, primarily in the retail space, with Walmart offering drone deliveries in Virginia Beach, and Christiansburg has offered drone delivery on demand for years via Wing.

"This is a pivotal moment. We are throwing down the gauntlet and commencing a new age for all shippers and deliverers! Mark this date." O'Toole said.

About Go2Delivery: Established from the 25-year legacy of Mobile One Courier, Go2 Delivery is a carbon-free courier company committed to sustainable practices and the restoration of the local Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Rooted in values of innovation, minimalism, and interconnectedness, Go2 Delivery strives to provide exceptional service while actively working towards a greener tomorrow. Learn more at: www.go2delivery.com

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com

