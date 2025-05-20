BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output rose marginally in March, first estimates from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.Production in construction climbed 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in March, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in February.Construction of buildings gained 0.9 percent and civil engineering output advanced 4.1 percent. Specialized construction activities rose only 0.1 percent.Year-on-year, construction output decreased 1.1 percent compared to a fall of 0.6 percent in February.Construction output in the EU27 edged up 0.1 percent in March from April but declined 0.7 percent from the same period last year.Among member states of EU, the highest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Austria, Romania and the Czech Republic. By contrast, the largest decreases were seen in Portugal, Slovenia and Poland.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX