ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output decreased for the second straight month in March, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Tuesday.Construction production fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 1.1 percent decline in the previous month.Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output accelerated to an 8-month high of 4.1 percent in March from 3.6 percent a month ago.On an unadjusted basis, construction production recovered strongly by 6.2 percent from last year, versus a 0.8 percent fall in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX