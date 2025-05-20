Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
20.05.25 | 14:36
19,315 Euro
+0,44 % +0,085
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 14:00 Uhr
SKF inaugurates magnetic bearing factory in Morocco to meet increased demand

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has inaugurated its new factory in Tangier, Morocco, which initially will employ around 60 people. The factory will manufacture components for magnetic bearings and high-speed electric motors, enabling SKF to meet the increased demand for these solutions while strengthening the Group's position as a global leader in this area.

The factory will enable the production of modular and scalable products that can be easily integrated into various applications. Due to their ability to operate efficiently at high speeds, free of friction and with minimal maintenance, magnetic solutions are essential for high-speed machinery such as compressors, turbines, and motors, as well as HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and semi-conductors.

"We are excited about the economic and competitive advantages this new facility will bring, positioning SKF as a key partner in the sustainability transformation. By enhancing our supply chain, we can reduce lead times, improve customer delivery performance, and offer competitive solutions. This investment also supports our commitment to sustainability and innovation through decarbonization, electrification, and system intelligence," says Thomas Fröst, President, Independent and Emerging Business.

Magnetic bearings allow the contactless levitation of rotors through a controlled magnetic field. SKF's magnetic solutions enable industrial applications to achieve high performance, energy efficiency, and reliability that surpass conventional technological solutions. By minimizing friction and eliminating the need for lubrication, SKF's magnetic solutions reduce the carbon footprint of industrial machinery and play a key enabling role in emerging sustainable energy sectors. For more information about SKF magnetic bearings and systems, please click here.

Previous press release on similar topics:
22 May 2023: SKF invests in magnetic bearing manufacturing to meet increasing demand [link to press release]

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-inaugurates-magnetic-bearing-factory-in-morocco-to-meet-increased-demand,c4152542

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4152542/3458029.pdf

20250520 SKF inaugurates magnetic bearing factory in Morocco to meet increased demand

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-magnetic-bearings,c3410974

SKF magnetic bearings

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-tangier-factory,c3410972

SKF Tangier factory

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/thomas-frost,c3410973

Thomas Frost

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-inaugurates-magnetic-bearing-factory-in-morocco-to-meet-increased-demand-302460434.html

