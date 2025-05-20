Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012
NASDAQ
19.05.25 | 21:56
3,260 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about June 6, 2025 to the stockholders of record as of May 30, 2025.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-us-inc.-declares-quarterly-dividend-1029431

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
