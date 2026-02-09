Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Significantly Improved Financial Results For Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced significantly improved financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 18.0 percent to $41.8 million, from $35.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross margin improved 170 basis points to 16.9 percent, from 15.2 percent in the prior year quarter.

Operating income nearly tripled to $1.9 million, from $708,000 in the prior year quarter.

Net income improved to $1.2 million, from $6,000 in the prior year quarter.

Outlook

Revenue for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter is expected to increase by 23 to 26 percent over $29.3 million in the prior-year quarter, positioning fiscal 2026 for record annual revenue.

Gross margin for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter is anticipated to be approximately 14 to 16 percent.

"Jerash's fiscal 2026 third quarter results reflect increasing demand from our long-standing core global brand customers, complemented by the initial contributions from our new strategic partner in Korea, which together drove meaningful improvements across both the top and bottom lines," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "With our new customers, we expect strong revenue growth that exceeds our current manufacturing capacity, which reinforces our decision to expand operations to meet demand.

"We are thrilled with the recently announced acquisition of a bank-owned manufacturing building and associated land, which represents a significant milestone in advancing Jerash's business growth strategy for the next five years. Upon completion of renovations by the end of this calendar year, the new manufacturing building is expected to increase production capacity by at least 40 percent, substantially enhancing our ability to support increasing demand, as we continue to expand and diversify customer base and product mix.

"This expansion improves our operational flexibility and supports efficient scaling, while maintaining the quality and cost discipline our customers expect. As order volumes continue to grow for new and expanded product offerings, we remain focused on driving further gross margin improvement," Choi added.

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal 2026 third quarter rose 18.0 percent to $41.8 million, from $35.4 million in the same quarter last year. The growth was primarily driven by increases in shipments to the Company's major export markets, including the U.S., and a new customer in Korea.

Gross profit increased 31.0 percent to $7.0 million for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter improved to 16.9 percent, from 15.2 percent in the same period last year. The increase primarily reflected the product mix from new customers and the benefit of economies of scale.

Operating expenses totaled $5.1 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared with $4.7 million in the same quarter last year. The increase mainly reflected higher sales volumes and increased recruitment costs, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

Operating income nearly tripled to $1.9 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from $708,000 in the same quarter last year.

Total other expenses were $418,000 in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared with $252,000 in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in financing needs to support business growth and exchange losses.

Income tax expenses were $368,000 in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared with $450,000 in the prior year quarter.

Net income rose to $1.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from $6,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's common stockholders advanced to $1.2 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from a comprehensive loss of $147,000 in the same quarter last year.

Nine-Month Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 rose 5.8 percent to $123.4 million, from $116.6 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 13.7 percent to $19.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, from $17.1 million for the same period last year. Gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 improved to 15.7 percent, from 14.7 percent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 were $15.4 million, compared with $16.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to better control of export costs, lower stock-based compensation expenses and reduced spending on repair and maintenance.

Operating income nearly quadrupled to $4.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, from $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Total other expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 were $1.2 million, compared with $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expenses were $851,000 for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared with $667,000 for the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 improved by $2.7 million to $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, from a net loss of $696,000, or $0.06 per share, in the same period last year.

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders improved to $2.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, from a comprehensive loss of $820,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash totaled $13.2 million, and net working capital was $36.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

On February 3, 2026, Jerash's board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on February 20, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2026.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, completing renovations on the new building by the end of this calendar year, Jerash's current views with respect to other future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue, net $ 41,769,186 $ 35,384,737 $ 123,367,028 $ 116,560,580 Cost of goods sold 34,720,025 30,001,947 103,939,307 99,480,036 Gross Profit 7,049,161 5,382,790 19,427,721 17,080,544 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,877,501 4,200,975 14,756,182 14,650,105 Stock-based compensation expenses 228,825 474,088 680,320 1,417,111 Total Operating Expenses 5,106,326 4,675,063 15,436,502 16,067,216 Income from Operations 1,942,835 707,727 3,991,219 1,013,328 Other Income (Expenses): Interest expenses (393,190 ) (364,939 ) (1,242,520 ) (1,348,291 ) Other (expenses) income, net (25,250 ) 113,240 61,217 306,441 Total other expenses, net (418,440 ) (251,699 ) (1,181,303 ) (1,041,850 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,524,395 456,028 2,809,916 (28,522 ) Income tax expenses 367,935 449,714 850,523 667,312 Net income (loss) 1,156,460 6,314 1,959,393 (695,834 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (14,115 ) 12,120 8,537 (100 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 1,170,575 $ (5,806 ) $ 1,950,856 $ (695,734 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,156,460 $ 6,314 $ 1,959,393 $ (695,834 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss): Foreign currency translation income (loss) 55,028 (140,969 ) 47,377 (124,473 ) Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) 1,211,488 (134,655 ) 2,006,770 (820,307 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (14,115 ) 12,120 8,537 (100 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 1,225,603 $ (146,775 ) $ 1,998,233 $ (820,207 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.06 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 12,699,940 12,294,840 12,699,940 12,294,840 Diluted 13,221,380 12,294,840 13,158,039 12,294,840 Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 11,454,016 $ 13,346,791 Accounts receivable, net 7,831,553 3,076,074 Inventories 26,030,818 27,704,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,360,827 3,648,321 Advance to suppliers, net 8,092,421 6,644,194 Total Current Assets 56,769,635 54,420,209 Restricted cash - non-current 1,701,752 1,717,248 Long-term deposits 604,511 464,934 Property, plant, and equipment, net 23,995,370 25,023,681 Goodwill 499,282 499,282 Operating lease right of use assets 644,380 850,172 Total Assets $ 84,214,930 $ 82,975,526 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 9,339,758 $ 4,512,462 Accounts payable 3,587,871 6,507,308 Accrued expenses 3,963,303 4,342,436 Income tax payable - current 1,124,150 1,305,386 Uncertain tax provision - 175,290 Other payables 1,888,950 2,149,185 Deferred revenue 294,616 487,004 Operating lease liabilities - current 180,040 339,699 Total Current Liabilities 20,378,688 19,818,770 Deferred tax liabilities, net 120 120 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 184,914 287,527 Total Liabilities 20,563,722 20,106,417 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued, and 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 12,939 12,939 Additional paid-in capital 26,355,155 25,674,835 Treasury stock, 239,478 shares (1,169,046 ) (1,169,046 ) Statutory reserve 413,821 413,821 Retained earnings 38,442,766 38,396,901 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (465,745 ) (513,122 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity 63,589,890 62,816,328 Noncontrolling interest 61,318 52,781 Total Equity 63,651,208 62,869,109 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 84,214,930 $ 82,975,526

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 1,959,393 $ (695,834 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 2,274,388 1,968,992 Stock-based compensation expenses 680,320 1,417,111 Credit loss recovery, net - (17,054 ) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 451,890 447,646 Uncertain tax provision - (273,582 ) Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (4,755,479 ) (1,803,392 ) Inventories 1,674,011 8,123,439 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 287,497 (930,084 ) Advance to suppliers (1,448,228 ) (4,776,571 ) Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (2,919,438 ) (2,452,154 ) Accrued expenses (379,132 ) (335,251 ) Other payables (260,235 ) (408,900 ) Deferred revenue (192,388 ) 48,442 Operating lease liabilities (508,370 ) (505,317 ) Income tax payable (355,724 ) (388,766 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,491,495 ) (581,275 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (936,444 ) (491,676 ) Payments for construction of properties - (585,715 ) Payment for long-term deposits (435,650 ) (594,442 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,372,094 ) (1,671,833 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payments (1,904,991 ) (1,844,226 ) Repayment from short-term loan (16,118,301 ) (9,288,656 ) Proceeds from short-term loan 20,945,597 14,256,600 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,922,305 3,123,718 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 33,013 (124,559 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,908,271 ) 746,051 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 15,064,039 14,036,867 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 13,155,768 $ 14,782,918 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 13,155,768 $ 14,782,918 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 1,701,752 1,563,809 CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 11,454,016 $ 13,219,109 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,242,520 $ 1,348,291 Income tax paid $ 1,214,074 $ 1,329,150 Non-cash investing and financing activities Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit $ 296,099 $ 289,451 Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 242,493 $ 186,726

