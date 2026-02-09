Anzeige
WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012
NASDAQ
06.02.26 | 21:54
3,100 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Significantly Improved Financial Results For Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced significantly improved financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue increased 18.0 percent to $41.8 million, from $35.4 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Gross margin improved 170 basis points to 16.9 percent, from 15.2 percent in the prior year quarter.

  • Operating income nearly tripled to $1.9 million, from $708,000 in the prior year quarter.

  • Net income improved to $1.2 million, from $6,000 in the prior year quarter.

Outlook

  • Revenue for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter is expected to increase by 23 to 26 percent over $29.3 million in the prior-year quarter, positioning fiscal 2026 for record annual revenue.

  • Gross margin for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter is anticipated to be approximately 14 to 16 percent.

"Jerash's fiscal 2026 third quarter results reflect increasing demand from our long-standing core global brand customers, complemented by the initial contributions from our new strategic partner in Korea, which together drove meaningful improvements across both the top and bottom lines," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "With our new customers, we expect strong revenue growth that exceeds our current manufacturing capacity, which reinforces our decision to expand operations to meet demand.

"We are thrilled with the recently announced acquisition of a bank-owned manufacturing building and associated land, which represents a significant milestone in advancing Jerash's business growth strategy for the next five years. Upon completion of renovations by the end of this calendar year, the new manufacturing building is expected to increase production capacity by at least 40 percent, substantially enhancing our ability to support increasing demand, as we continue to expand and diversify customer base and product mix.

"This expansion improves our operational flexibility and supports efficient scaling, while maintaining the quality and cost discipline our customers expect. As order volumes continue to grow for new and expanded product offerings, we remain focused on driving further gross margin improvement," Choi added.

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal 2026 third quarter rose 18.0 percent to $41.8 million, from $35.4 million in the same quarter last year. The growth was primarily driven by increases in shipments to the Company's major export markets, including the U.S., and a new customer in Korea.

Gross profit increased 31.0 percent to $7.0 million for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter improved to 16.9 percent, from 15.2 percent in the same period last year. The increase primarily reflected the product mix from new customers and the benefit of economies of scale.

Operating expenses totaled $5.1 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared with $4.7 million in the same quarter last year. The increase mainly reflected higher sales volumes and increased recruitment costs, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

Operating income nearly tripled to $1.9 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from $708,000 in the same quarter last year.

Total other expenses were $418,000 in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared with $252,000 in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in financing needs to support business growth and exchange losses.

Income tax expenses were $368,000 in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, compared with $450,000 in the prior year quarter.

Net income rose to $1.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from $6,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's common stockholders advanced to $1.2 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter, from a comprehensive loss of $147,000 in the same quarter last year.

Nine-Month Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 rose 5.8 percent to $123.4 million, from $116.6 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 13.7 percent to $19.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, from $17.1 million for the same period last year. Gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 improved to 15.7 percent, from 14.7 percent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 were $15.4 million, compared with $16.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to better control of export costs, lower stock-based compensation expenses and reduced spending on repair and maintenance.

Operating income nearly quadrupled to $4.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, from $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Total other expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 were $1.2 million, compared with $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expenses were $851,000 for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared with $667,000 for the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 improved by $2.7 million to $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, from a net loss of $696,000, or $0.06 per share, in the same period last year.

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders improved to $2.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, from a comprehensive loss of $820,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash totaled $13.2 million, and net working capital was $36.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

On February 3, 2026, Jerash's board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on February 20, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2026.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 third quarter results today, February 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 422515

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, completing renovations on the new building by the end of this calendar year, Jerash's current views with respect to other future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

# # #
(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

For the Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue, net

$

41,769,186

$

35,384,737

$

123,367,028

$

116,560,580

Cost of goods sold

34,720,025

30,001,947

103,939,307

99,480,036

Gross Profit

7,049,161

5,382,790

19,427,721

17,080,544

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,877,501

4,200,975

14,756,182

14,650,105

Stock-based compensation expenses

228,825

474,088

680,320

1,417,111

Total Operating Expenses

5,106,326

4,675,063

15,436,502

16,067,216

Income from Operations

1,942,835

707,727

3,991,219

1,013,328

Other Income (Expenses):

Interest expenses

(393,190

)

(364,939

)

(1,242,520

)

(1,348,291

)

Other (expenses) income, net

(25,250

)

113,240

61,217

306,441

Total other expenses, net

(418,440

)

(251,699

)

(1,181,303

)

(1,041,850

)

Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

1,524,395

456,028

2,809,916

(28,522

)

Income tax expenses

367,935

449,714

850,523

667,312

Net income (loss)

1,156,460

6,314

1,959,393

(695,834

)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(14,115

)

12,120

8,537

(100

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

1,170,575

$

(5,806

)

$

1,950,856

$

(695,734

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,156,460

$

6,314

$

1,959,393

$

(695,834

)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Foreign currency translation income (loss)

55,028

(140,969

)

47,377

(124,473

)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

1,211,488

(134,655

)

2,006,770

(820,307

)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(14,115

)

12,120

8,537

(100

)

Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

1,225,603

$

(146,775

)

$

1,998,233

$

(820,207

)

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:

Basic and diluted

$

0.09

$

(0.00

)

$

0.15

$

(0.06

)

Weighted Average Number of Shares

Basic

12,699,940

12,294,840

12,699,940

12,294,840

Diluted

13,221,380

12,294,840

13,158,039

12,294,840

Dividend per share

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.15

$

0.15

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,
2025

March 31,
2025

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash

$

11,454,016

$

13,346,791

Accounts receivable, net

7,831,553

3,076,074

Inventories

26,030,818

27,704,829

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,360,827

3,648,321

Advance to suppliers, net

8,092,421

6,644,194

Total Current Assets

56,769,635

54,420,209

Restricted cash - non-current

1,701,752

1,717,248

Long-term deposits

604,511

464,934

Property, plant, and equipment, net

23,995,370

25,023,681

Goodwill

499,282

499,282

Operating lease right of use assets

644,380

850,172

Total Assets

$

84,214,930

$

82,975,526

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Credit facilities

$

9,339,758

$

4,512,462

Accounts payable

3,587,871

6,507,308

Accrued expenses

3,963,303

4,342,436

Income tax payable - current

1,124,150

1,305,386

Uncertain tax provision

-

175,290

Other payables

1,888,950

2,149,185

Deferred revenue

294,616

487,004

Operating lease liabilities - current

180,040

339,699

Total Current Liabilities

20,378,688

19,818,770

Deferred tax liabilities, net

120

120

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

184,914

287,527

Total Liabilities

20,563,722

20,106,417

Equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

$

-

$

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued, and 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

12,939

12,939

Additional paid-in capital

26,355,155

25,674,835

Treasury stock, 239,478 shares

(1,169,046

)

(1,169,046

)

Statutory reserve

413,821

413,821

Retained earnings

38,442,766

38,396,901

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(465,745

)

(513,122

)

Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity

63,589,890

62,816,328

Noncontrolling interest

61,318

52,781

Total Equity

63,651,208

62,869,109

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

84,214,930

$

82,975,526

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss)

$

1,959,393

$

(695,834

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

2,274,388

1,968,992

Stock-based compensation expenses

680,320

1,417,111

Credit loss recovery, net

-

(17,054

)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

451,890

447,646

Uncertain tax provision

-

(273,582

)

Changes in operating assets:

Accounts receivable

(4,755,479

)

(1,803,392

)

Inventories

1,674,011

8,123,439

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

287,497

(930,084

)

Advance to suppliers

(1,448,228

)

(4,776,571

)

Changes in operating liabilities:

Accounts payable

(2,919,438

)

(2,452,154

)

Accrued expenses

(379,132

)

(335,251

)

Other payables

(260,235

)

(408,900

)

Deferred revenue

(192,388

)

48,442

Operating lease liabilities

(508,370

)

(505,317

)

Income tax payable

(355,724

)

(388,766

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,491,495

)

(581,275

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(936,444

)

(491,676

)

Payments for construction of properties

-

(585,715

)

Payment for long-term deposits

(435,650

)

(594,442

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,372,094

)

(1,671,833

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend payments

(1,904,991

)

(1,844,226

)

Repayment from short-term loan

(16,118,301

)

(9,288,656

)

Proceeds from short-term loan

20,945,597

14,256,600

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,922,305

3,123,718

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

33,013

(124,559

)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

(1,908,271

)

746,051

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

15,064,039

14,036,867

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

13,155,768

$

14,782,918

CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

13,155,768

$

14,782,918

LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH

1,701,752

1,563,809

CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

11,454,016

$

13,219,109

Supplemental disclosure information:

Cash paid for interest

$

1,242,520

$

1,348,291

Income tax paid

$

1,214,074

$

1,329,150

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit

$

296,099

$

289,451

Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

242,493

$

186,726

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-reports-significantly-improved-financial-results-for-f-1134753

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
