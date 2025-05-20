United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) announced today that senior management is participating in the Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held at The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa from May 20 to 22, 2025, in Henderson, Nevada.

On behalf of the Company, Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO, will deliver a corporate presentation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Mr. Evans will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Overlooked Transition Metals" and hold specific one-on-one investor institutional meetings throughout the conference dates.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. The Company acquired mining claims and leases located in Alaska and Ontario, Canada and leased a metals concentration facility in Montana that could expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

CONTACT:

United States Antimony Corp.

4438 W. Lovers Lane, Unit 100

Dallas, TX 75209

Jonathan Miller, VP, Investor Relations

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

