Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
20.05.25 | 15:08
161,88 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,68161,7215:23
161,70161,7215:24
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Acquires A330-200 From Avolon

Finanznachrichten News

Aircraft is Leased to Hawaiian Airlines

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. ("AELF") has acquired an A330-200 aircraft from Avolon. The aircraft, manufacturer's serial number 1104, is equipped with two Rolls Royce Trent engines and remains on operating lease with Hawaiian Airlines.

AELF Acquires Hawaiian Airlines A330

AELF Acquires Hawaiian Airlines A330
AELF Acquires A330 on Lease to Hawaiian Airlines From Avolon

"As we seek to grow our family of high-quality lessees, this acquisition is well in line with our goals. Hawaiian Airlines, with its distinguished history, and now recent acquisition by the Alaska Airlines Group, makes it a strong addition to our portfolio," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer for AELF. "Our thanks to Avolon on the smooth and successful completion of our first sale transaction."

This is AELF's first aircraft on lease to Hawaiian Airlines. AELF and Avolon have previously worked together on several engine lease transactions.

ABOUT AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio, with a strong current focus on the 737NG market. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com.

ABOUT AVOLON

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation, and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of March 31, 2025.

Contact Information

Amy Phillips
communications@aelfinc.com

.

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-acquires-a330-200-from-avolon-1029702

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.