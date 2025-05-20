Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Acquires A330-200 From Avolon

Aircraft is Leased to Hawaiian Airlines

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. ("AELF") has acquired an A330-200 aircraft from Avolon. The aircraft, manufacturer's serial number 1104, is equipped with two Rolls Royce Trent engines and remains on operating lease with Hawaiian Airlines.

"As we seek to grow our family of high-quality lessees, this acquisition is well in line with our goals. Hawaiian Airlines, with its distinguished history, and now recent acquisition by the Alaska Airlines Group, makes it a strong addition to our portfolio," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer for AELF. "Our thanks to Avolon on the smooth and successful completion of our first sale transaction."

This is AELF's first aircraft on lease to Hawaiian Airlines. AELF and Avolon have previously worked together on several engine lease transactions.

ABOUT AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio, with a strong current focus on the 737NG market. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com.

ABOUT AVOLON

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation, and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of March 31, 2025.

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-acquires-a330-200-from-avolon-1029702