Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) ("Homeland" or the "Company") announces that on May 16, 2025 (the "Grant Date"), it awarded stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to selected officers, directors and advisors of the Company. Homeland also announces the engagement of each of Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG"), Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") and FeMax Publishing and Consulting Ltd. ("FeMax") to provide certain marketing and investor relations services to the Company in international equity markets.

Equity Compensation Awards

Homeland has awarded: (i) 400,000 Options to a newly appointed officer of the Company; (ii) an aggregate total of 800,000 DSUs to directors of the Company; and (iii) an aggregate total of 3,390,000 RSUs to certain officers and consultants of the Company, with all such awards governed by the Omnibus Plan and each applicable award agreement.

Each Option entitles the recipient thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price per Common Shares of $0.24 for a period of five years from the Grant Date expiring on May 16, 2030. One quarter of the Options awarded vested immediately on the Grant Date, with the remaining Options vesting as to one quarter on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date.

Each RSU entitles the recipient thereof to receive one Common Share on the vesting date. The RSUs awarded to officers will vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversary dates of the Grant Date.

All RSUs awarded to consultants will vest on the first anniversary date.

Each DSU entitles the recipient thereof to receive one Common Share upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date, being May 16, 2026, and will settle on the DSU holder's termination of service with the Company pursuant to the terms of the Omnibus Plan and each DSU award agreement.

Market Making and Investor Relations Services

Pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Company and CDMG (the "CDMG Agreement"), CDMG has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities, including communicating with and marketing to potential investors, brokers, shareholders, analysts and media contacts (collectively, the "CDMG IR Services") for a term of four years expiring on April 16, 2029. In consideration for the CDMG IR Services, the Company has agreed to pay CDMG a cash fee in respect of each particular CDMG IR Service to be requested by the Company, up to a total aggregate fee of US$114,100 should the Company request all available CDMG IR Services under the CDMG Agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the CDMG IR Agreement and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

Pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Company and Plutus (the "Plutus Agreement"), Plutus has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities in the European market, including consulting with the Company as to proposed marketing and public relation strategies and the purchasing of media and advertising opportunities (collectively, the "Plutus IR Services") for an initial term of six months ending on October 3, 2025 unless terminated earlier by either party at any time upon the provision of thirty (30) days' prior written notice to the other party. In consideration for the Plutus IR Services, the Company has agreed to pay Plutus an initial cash fee of €120,000, payable in advance. There are no performance factors contained in the Plutus Agreement and Plutus will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

Pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Company and FeMax (the "FeMax Agreement"), FeMax has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities in the European market, including analyzing and assessing opportunities to broaden the Company's shareholder base and contact network in Europe (collectively, the "FeMax IR Services") for an initial term of twelve months ending on March 15, 2026. In consideration for the FeMax IR Services, the Company has agreed to pay FeMax a cash fee of C$120,000, payable on demand. There are no performance factors contained in the FeMax Agreement and FeMax will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

The engagement of each of CGMG, Plutus and FeMax is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

About Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc.

CDMG is a full-service marketing agency based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Craig Alan Huey is the principal of CDMG, an arm's length investor relations provider to the Company. For decades, the professionals at CDMG have been concepting and executing successful marketing campaigns for their clients. They have earned the trust of those clients because they understand what it takes to find and engage consumers and prospects with effective marketing messages. They use innovative, comprehensive, and effective fully integrated solutions based on decades of experience in the marketing industry. Their team provides customized plans that incorporate web design, SEO, social, targeted display, and traditional media. CDMG does not own any securities in the capital of Homeland Uranium.

About Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH

Plutus is a Germany based company owned and operated by Marco Messina. Plutus (including its directors and officers) have an arm's length relationship with the Company and do not own any securities of Homeland.

About FeMax Publishing and Consulting Ltd.

FeMax is a consulting service provider based in Paphos, Cyprus. FeMax (including its directors and officers) have an arm's length relationship with the Company. Andre Doerk, Managing Director of FeMax owns 566,666 shares and 283,333 warrants of Homeland Uranium.

