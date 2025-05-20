NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State stated that it is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.The State Department said Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across U.S. Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations.'We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks. Our immigration policy aims not only to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the United States but also to hold accountable individuals who violate our laws, including facilitators of illegal immigration,' it said in a statement.The State Department added that this visa restriction policy is also applicable to individuals who otherwise qualify for the Visa Waiver Program.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX