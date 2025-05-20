BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the terrorist organization Hizballah.Under the Rewards for Justice program, the State Department is requesting information on Hizballah Financial Networks in the Tri-Border Area of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay.In the region, Hizballah financiers and facilitators generate revenue for the terrorist organization through illicit activities such as money laundering; narcotics trafficking; charcoal and oil smuggling; illicit diamond trade; smuggling of bulk cash, cigarettes, and luxury goods; document forgery; and the counterfeiting of U.S. dollars. They also generate revenue from commercial activities across Latin America, including construction, import and export of goods, and real estate sales.Hizballah is a Lebanon-based terrorist organization that receives weapons, training, and funding from Iran, which the U.S. Government designated as a state sponsor of terrorism. The U.S. State Department estimates that it generates about one billion dollars annually from a combination of direct financial support from Iran, international businesses and investments, donor networks, corruption, and money laundering activities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX