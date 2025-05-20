PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the third straight month in April, largely due to cheaper energy prices, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.The industrial producer price index dropped 1.3 percent yearly in April, following a 0.3 percent decrease in March. Prices were expected to fall 1.0 percent.Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 5.9 percent, and those of intermediate goods dropped by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods and non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.4 and 1.9 percent, respectively.Excluding energy, producer price inflation remained stable at 0.6 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices also dropped 0.8 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX