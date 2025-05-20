Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DFYV | ISIN: US36165L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: G40
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 09:56
23,600 Euro
-2,48 % -0,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GDS HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GDS HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,60014:36
25,20025,60014:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GDS HOLDINGS LTD ADR
GDS HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GDS HOLDINGS LTD ADR23,600-2,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.