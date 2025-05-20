BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS):Earnings: RMB749.566 million in Q1 vs. -RMB359.285 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.43 in Q1 vs. -RMB0.24 in the same period last year. Revenue: RMB2.723 billion in Q1 vs. RMB2.432 billion in the same period last year.This 12% increase in revenue was mainly due to continued ramp-up of the company's data centers.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. GDS Holdings still expects to register adjusted EBITDA of RMB 5.190 billion to RMB 5.390 billion, with revenue of RMB 11.290 billion to RMB11.590 billion.The company continues to expect annual capital expenditure of around RMB 4.300 billion.GDS was up by 5.76% at $28.64 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX